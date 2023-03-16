REVIEW DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

For a moment, let’s forget about the mediocrity of Gotham Knights and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (which seems to be in the same vein). In the end, despite how irregular DC has been when it comes to movies, the truth is that it has done quite well in terms of video games, with Batman possibly being the comic book hero with the best titles of all.

Then there are the Injustice games, the Lego franchise, and even DC Universe Online, which was very successful and is very popular to this day. With this and the first impressions of our British colleagues in mind, it’s no surprise that when DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos came my way, I quickly snatched up the review code. In some ways it was similar to Minecraft Dungeons, and considering all the hours of gameplay I’ve put into it, I was looking forward to getting started.

Fun on its own, but if you bring along a couch mate, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos scales up considerably.

And the intro didn’t put me off. The Justice League was seen enjoying themselves in the idyllic port city of Happy Harbour, aptly named, when they are suddenly presented with a series of fifth-dimensional problems in the form of Mxyzptlk and his minions. Starro also accompanies them and together they gain control of almost the entire Justice League. And I say “almost” because Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman manage to escape in an incredibly wonderful and beautifully animated intro.

This colorful trio make up the options you can select in the game, which is surprisingly well designed to appeal to both long-time DC fans and younger ones, who I guess are the core audience. My early hunch that the game would be similar to Minecraft Dungeons turned out to be pretty accurate, but we can also compare it to Lego games. Ultimately, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is like it’s kind of a mix of both.

There is a lot to unlock and discover in Happy Harbour, although some things take a long time.

Happy Harbor has a lot to explore, and as it should be, it is full of secrets to discover, for example hidden comics that also give you cosmetic bonuses, but also fast travel points and much more. Exploring is fun, especially since you can do it with other players in co-op, but the world serves as a basic RPG premise (there are even side quests). Therefore, you may find yourself visiting places for which you are not yet prepared and get a good scare. Thanks to this aspect, the colorful adventure is more or less challenging even for me, who is an experienced player, although the younger ones will also be able to have fun. Of course, there are also difficulty levels to further balance the level of challenge and ensure that no one gets bored.

The graphics are very attractive and made in a beautiful style reminiscent of the cartoons popular in the 80s and first half of the 90s. Thanks to the surprisingly well-written story, the presentation of this game is on another level. . If we add to this a magnificent dubbing and a good fan serviceLike Batman flaunting his enormous wealth all the time, the result is a real DC treat.

The battles do have some variety on paper, but in practice it’s more graphic than playable.

Fighting is of course a very important part of DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, but unfortunately it doesn’t measure up on any level of the game. The problem is that the system lacks any real depth and therefore everything becomes a bit monotonous. Of course, we can also protest the little variety of the fights if we compare them with the beat ’em up classics, but these were usually only an hour or two long and had an extraordinary depth of difficulty for anyone who wanted to go further. Variety in this game is mostly about different characters having unique characteristics, which boils down to certain characters being automatically better against specific enemies.

However, little by little the trio of superheroes is getting more abilities and you can choose which ones to activate. Personally, I think Wonder Woman is my favorite because of her ability to cause shockwaves that hit enemies around her and ensures there aren’t too many enemies around her. Each character has a super attack, which have a time limit so you can’t abuse them. Also, the Justice League members you freed from Mxyzptlk and Starro can come to your aid as if it were some sort of bonus attack.

The music is unfortunately random throughout, a powerful main theme would have been the icing on the cake.

As I said before, I had high hopes for DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, even though it didn’t seem like a Game of the Year candidate to me. It turned out to be exactly as I expected. An entertaining cooperative superhero adventure, a very well written script and lots of love from DC for all ages. Of course, it would have been nice to have a deeper combat system and a larger game world, and in fact no song from the game’s soundtrack comes to mind. However, if you like Lego, Minecraft Dungeons, and DC games in general, I highly recommend it. Without a doubt, my note (a 7) is much closer to an 8 than a 6.