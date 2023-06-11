musicBorn entertainer. Dream Hit Cannon. motherfucking star boy , Abel Tesfaye (33), better known as The Weeknd, officially kicked off his ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ tour in Manchester on Saturday. A grand spectacle, including a giant floating moon and an apocalyptic city with grand skyscrapers. 60,000 fans were put into a trance Song About parties filled with drugs, dirty sex and isolation. We were there and judged: Powerful, classy and flawless.





An apocalyptic city with realistically designed skyscrapers grace the stage. On top: Abel Tesfaye, covered in white from head to toe. A silver mask covers his face as he performs the vocals of “Take My Breath”. And breathtaking is the perfect description: 60,000 fans instantly imagine themselves in another universe. One that The Weeknd sings with gusto on records like ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

Dozens of dancers move in synchrony across the stage, while a spectacular light show flashes. The retro beat in ‘Sacrifice’ briefly teleports us to the 1970s. The cosmic synthpop in ‘How Do I Make You Love Me’ takes us back to the bad boy world of disco pop. Sensual, charismatic and confident, he floats on stage that goes deep into the crowd. His voice is strong and razor sharp.

“Never needed a bitch. I’m what a bitch needed”, echoes through the arena. Bliss from the first sentence. The R&B song provides an upbeat and great sing-along moment. ‘Heartless’ is performed under a giant green moon ten meters high. A huge silver statue shines in the middle of the catwalk. A delight for the eyes and ears. With the upbeat ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, The Weeknd channels his inner party animal. 60,000 attendees bring out their best dance moves. ‘Lost in the Fire’ literally sets the arena on fire. “it is fucking Hot in Manchester tonight,” says Tesfaye. “Then let’s heat it up a bit.” The temperatures rise again with a surprise performance from ‘The Hills’. It’s clear: the singer must and will impress.

And he does. The ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ tour covers all stops. Virtually all hits from Canadian singers are covered and each has a creative vision brought to life. From debut single ‘Wicked Games’ – which fills the arena in deep blue, which fits perfectly with the sad lyrics – ‘Popular’, the soundtrack to the much-loved series ‘The Idol’. The fact that the series is largely criticized for explicit sex scenes can’t hurt her. Not entirely coincidentally, Tesfaye – like the series – isn’t averse to spicy scenes. For example, he likes to sing all night long about how he tries out the most appalling sex positions at diss parties, ventures into gangbangs and loves to choke sex. Much to the delight of the audience, who roar along to the lewd lyrics. He spins around in the arena, just missing his crotch. Exciting and with tons of sex appeal. and then we haven’t even talked about it Song In which he has told about his drug use. The menu includes cocaine, Xanax, MDMA, and ketamine.

But we also get to see a softer and more sensitive side of The Weeknd. We finally see the raw emotions of the suffering artist as he takes off his silver face mask. For example, ‘After Hours’ flirts curiously with self-destruction. The soulful performance of ‘Is There Someone Else’ makes us feel as if our bleeding hearts are being ripped from our chests. The melodic sobs on ‘Call Out My Name’ sound desperate and alive. Slowly the egoistic layers of the singer crumble. Abel is briefly transformed into a vulnerable, tender and comforting lover. Haunted by trauma and regret.

With ‘The Morning’ he brings out the big guns. The pace picks up again and 60,000 fans bare their throats. The screams are deafening. And yes, there she is again: the Canadian artist, brimming with confidence. Tesfaye garners so much attention that he takes a two-minute break to absorb the massive excitement. “I love you. And I would die for you,” it sounds grateful. The vocals of ‘Die for You’ are used. A heartfelt love letter to fans.

‘Save Your Tears’ and ‘Less Than Zero’ – in her own words her favorite song from her most recent album ‘Don FM’ – are superbly performed. There is a lot of dancing and singing and sloganeering here. But the apocalypse party only gets off to a full halt with ‘Blinding Lights,’ the most-listened to Spotify hit of 2020. A big spectacle, with dazzling lights that shine across the area. He struck gold with his performance of the monster hit ‘Starboy’.

One thing’s for sure: The weekend is the one motherfucking starboy, 60,000 confirmed attendees. Even if he bills himself as unable to love or be loved, fans are undeniably devoted to the provocative and charismatic star. In March, he was crowned the most popular artist in the world by Guinness World Records. And tonight he proves himself to be royalty. Tesfaye offers a combination of beauty and craziness, contained within a scene that also feels intimate.

The Weeknd plays at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on 11 and 12 July. The first date is completely sold out. There are still some tickets available for July 12. You can buy tickets through Live Nation.

