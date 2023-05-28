Review Elton John at the Sportpaleis: For Eternity

The bitch is back! Although this may be the last time. Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is on its final leg. Like the British pop star herself after hip surgery. But neither they nor The Dame can take away their grand farewell on Saturday and Sunday from us.

gunter van esche

‘I will never forget you’. those words familiar Elton John Saturday night with sobs in the voice. You are hidden in my heart and soul. Let’s not make Nancy naïve: she’ll be repeating those words in every arena, now as her final farewell approaches on her final world tour. But at the Sportpaleis you were struck midway by those heated words. Or else a lot of dust that was blown up reached your and our eyes. It didn’t matter too much. You were moved sooner or later during their impressive marathon session, which saw the set go through about twenty-five songs in two and a half hours.

With a towering masterpiece like that of Elton John, The Dame naturally has l’embarras du choix. Which is why on the way back you probably realized that real classics like ‘Nikita’ and ‘Balidan’ were banned from the set, as were ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ or the fabulous ‘Song for Guy’. And Disney fans had to make do without ‘Circle of Life’. Now when we see it written like this, we feel a wave of disillusionment against the chambers of the heart. But trust us: Elton John juggles hits so masterfully that you’re never bored.

About Tribute to Incredibly Strong Version of ‘Rocket Man’ Aretha Franklin For a song in ‘Border Song’ Marilyn Monroe Dame managed to hug you in ‘Candle of the Wind’. The scenery sometimes even played to her advantage: there were incredibly funny bits from the British holidaymaker who became a photographer. Martin Parra PIntroduced as “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”. As a spectator, you were feeling as emotional as you were elated. The battle between kitsch and art, the battle between whine and hustle was always decided in Elton John’s favor.

Like a fearless fighter, he flexed his muscles after every song, or his fists went up in the air for victory. This had been a regular practice for at least ten years, but the audience was clearly susceptible to such infectious enthusiasm. Of course, the pop star was just as dazzling in her outrageous rhinestone jacket and glitzy embellishments.

Elton John, by the way, showed himself in top form: his step on stage now looks a little more wooden, but behind the piano his fingers still fly smoothly over the keys. And although his voice has been in the abyss for over a decade, he’s managed to hide that shortcoming neatly. Thus he appeared to be fully aware of his growing limitations. He wisely left the highest notes in the closing track ‘Crocodile Rock’ for his loyal fans, and elsewhere in the set you also noticed that the songs were sung in a significantly lower register.

In fact, John sounded almost baritone in ‘Candle in the Wind’ and ‘Tiny Dancer’. That didn’t change the fact that you could still easily be swayed by his presentation. During ‘Aapka Geet’ you felt your youth passing before your field of vision. The show was also remarkably in line with Vegas, not only for its lavish visuals, but also for its compulsive vitality. Not a second was wasted, Elton John’s every move was for eternity.

It wasn’t until he stood up and limped across the stage that you noticed a geriatric pop star. His exit was also more embarrassing than flamboyant. The dame went into the wings via a sort of staircase, along which the elderly slipped into the bedrooms in their service flat. You looked at the spectacle with a bit of embarrassment, but in the end you also had to accept that we are not the joke but us in this story. The British world star has set a new record with his farewell tour. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will have grossed an estimated $800 million by the end of the tour. With this, the previous record holder, Ed Sheeran, thumbs up. Elton John has been touring since 2018. He wants to end it with his 300th concert this summer.

Does more damage? Gosh, in this story we see it differently, even though Elton John once had a collection of narcotics like Panini stickers. But today you still win because he doesn’t want to know about frugality. His orchestra appeared thinner since his previous tour with a twelve-piece band, but at the Sportpaleis he worked with at least three percussionists: White Glove veteran drummer Nigel Olsson was present along with multi-instrumentalists Ray Cooper and . John Mahon on a range of idiophones, instruments ranging from maracas to vibraslap.

Also he played your childhood bhajans. Elton John says goodbye but does so with a spectacular spectacle and an emotional rollercoaster. You had to wait three years to see this goodbye, but let’s face it: This amazing goodbye was definitely worth it.