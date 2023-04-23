Review | Ghosted: No Answer: Romantic comedy with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans is a huge embarrassment

The skilful combination of comedy and action made the inseparable creative duo Rhett Reese It is Paul Wernick a lure for big projects in Hollywood. Rising in the industry with the exceptional zombieland, the writers carved their narrative identity with the iconic Deadpool franchise, which makes acidic and dark humor the right card to define one of the most controversial characters in comics in such an emblematic way. But when it comes to Ghosted: No Answernot even this glorious and recent past is able to erase the great shame of others that this film actually is.

With the face of gambling debt, the feature is a romantic comedy with action incapable of hitting any of these genres. Featuring two of today’s most popular actors, Ana de Armas It is Chris Evansthe production fails to rely largely on the factor “star quality” which they both possess – by virtue of their careers. But acting lazily, with half-assed chemistry and in such blasé and stereotypical roles, not even the two manage to guarantee the minimum of charisma necessary for this mixture of genres.

And directing a poorly written script, full of holes and made up of clippings of super beat-up cheesy moments in the romantic comedy subgenre, Dexter Fletcher takes control of the feature as lazily as the material at hand. With a poorly elaborate montage, scene continuity errors and bad transitions, he cannot manage the project, making Ghosted an even more painful experience for the audience. Exhaustive and long-winded, the film still steals from us almost two hours that will never be recovered, in a compilation of several nothings. Nothing is really substantial, identifiable or genuine.

And with evans playing the “damsel in distress”, the popular actor known for his virility and physical form is reduced to an emasculated stereotype, which assumes that the best way to empower a woman on screen is to diminish the manly aspects of a man. Building the character in a very appealing way and far from reality, Ghosted it doesn’t even allow us to buy Cole’s sappy sensibility, making him as unpleasant as Sadie, a CIA agent who is apparently an immigrant but has absolutely no traits to associate her with. After all, what kind of Latino boomer mom would think of naming her daughter Sadie? Stay that thought.

Bringing precarious visual effects, although it has a certain production value in the main action scenes, the romantic comedy still lacks in its poorly sewn dialogues, which more echo as loose and well-known phrases. And even if you try to mirror yourself in feature films like Perfect match (2010), Ghosted: No Answers it’s a frustrated combination of genres that don’t communicate with each other. Repeating a range of creative repertoires used extensively in the past, the production doesn’t even work as a guilty pleasure on a rainy day. But it’s worth leaving this roll in the vacuum.

