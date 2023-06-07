Review Harry Styles at Johan Cruijff Arena With no pressure, the singer wraps the stadium around his finger. music review

VideoHarry Styles proves himself as a charismatic showman at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The British singer turns the stadium into a dancehall and stirs up the emotions.

As a member of boy band OneDirection, in a sleep mode of sorts since 2015, Styles has always been used a lot. Ever since he’s gone solo, his adoration of teenagers and especially twenties hasn’t diminished in the least. stylers, as their fans are called, are also clearly visible and above all heard at the Arena on Sunday evenings. The longer it is delayed, the louder the sound of screaming becomes.

He knows how to deal with it. A thumb here, a kiss and a wink there and the other hand standing at the far end; Styles is a charismatic showman. which mainly sees phone calls being taken which continue to film without interruption.

soaking blanket

His eleven-piece band, dressed entirely in yellow and blue (four blazers), literally contrasted with Foreman, who was dressed primarily in pink. Figuratively also, as it appears to have a kind of wet blanket hanging over it. As a guest you never get the feeling that the band playing safely ‘loose’.

Then it doesn’t help when guitarist Mitch Rowland, occasionally when he’s allowed to shine, looks like he’s changing a Monday morning garbage bag. his solo on He OK, but unfortunately the medium adjusted sound is barely audible in the mix. Also during Blazer late night talk The band barely rises above the base placed below.

17,000 hearts captured

Last summer, Styles was at the Ziggo Dome with the same tour, where he won over 17,000 hearts by helping a girl come to terms with her father. This time, with the Johan Cruz Arena (three nights in a row), Styles chose a venue that better suited his superstar status.

That playing is Styles’ biggest live attraction, which feels very well for what mainly teens and twenty-somethings flock to the stadium. He makes personal contact, stirs emotion when he again helps a girl out in the open and uses his catwalk to make everyone in the arena feel seen and heard.

hit arsenal

Styles is now backed by a wide hitting arsenal. Watermelon Sugar, Love You, Golden and of course sign of the times Each pass in a stadium that’s starting to look more and more like a dance hall.

Without forcing anything, the Briton wraps the stadium around its finger. During the encounter, he first drives the onlookers into a tizzy, and then with great difficulty silences them again. But in the end everyone listens to Harry Styles, who effortlessly proves to be too much for Ziggo Dom.

