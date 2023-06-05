Review: Harry Styles Dazzled Everyone in the Arena (Concert)

Harry Styles gave the first of three sold-out concerts at the Johan Cruz Arena on Sunday. It turned out to be an evening the fifty thousand visitors will long remember – and not just because they came face to face with the biggest pop star of our time. A train failure interrupted work at the peak of the flow, but later the fault had still not been resolved and thousands of passengers were stranded. One consolation for many young fans: Styles really new himself in Amsterdam Golden Boy Of pop music, literally and figuratively.

With contributions by Willem Bemboom

In front a young girl holds a piece of cardboard with a pen written on it: “Should I block him?” The curved letters stand above the crowd next to hundreds of other signs that vary in content from marriage proposals, requests for relationship advice or support with coming out. Screaming fans keep their vocal cords intact, hoping for a moment of eye contact with the British god who seems bigger than Ajax, although the modest Styles himself would not admit it. One minute that Dr. Phil in a cool polo with trite relationship advice, then all the audience happy birthday for singing. “If you’re asking the question, you probably already know what to do,” Styles says to the girl who undoubtedly immediately blocked the guy in question. Because Harry said so.

During the day love you, the third song on the set list, Styles tours the huge, square catwalk and we can study it a little better. No, he doesn’t have the moves of Jagger, the enigmatic moves of Bowie, the power of Freddy or the wink of Robbie. But Harry Styles showed another talent: He’s the approachable superstar, winking and pointing at his minions in the pit and in the field, addressing them directly as if there weren’t 49,999 cheering fans around him. ‘If you need anything, let me know’, he tells the girls against the odds. Because with Harry you should feel safe. And as he himself emphasizes: ‘Feel free to be who you’ve always wanted to be.’ he could be the bright man in the spotlight harry’s house Everyone smiles.

Unlike many other pop stars of similar or smaller stature (you can’t be taller than Harry Styles at the moment), the British superstar doesn’t fill his shows with costume changes, pyrotechnics and choreographic feats that will leave you giddy, but uses Performs rehearsed intervals to build rapport with all attendees. Younger performers routinely end a show after something is thrown on stage, but Styles smilingly carries a red cup back into the crowd and moments later parades around with a cloth eggplant, And of course he also waves the rainbow flag that he has in front of him, legs crossed, because tolerance, inclusivity, and being yourself are the common thread throughout love on tour – ‘We’re all gay tonight!’

Where their music doesn’t quite match their elusive image in terms of originality – their catalog generally consists of unremarkably radio-friendly pop. Edge, which we’d like to believe Styles has — we’re not surprised for a second at his star status. He ushers a new generation of pop stars storming the charts with a baptised message of unblemished optimism, proving very welcome after the corona crisis and much more colorful than the goofy club music of the last decade. We dare to call that a progression, from Pitbull and David Guetta to Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, and then we’re only talking about the good intentions you get sent home with.

Harry Styles’ catalog is still growing, so most of it will fit in two hours, inclusive what makes you beautiful From his time in One Direction as a boy band past isn’t taboo for the reinvented rock star. mega hit watermelon sugar And as it was There are songs that appeal to the masses but don’t rise above average, where the latter are suspiciously similar in progression and tempo. take on Me From a-ha. Yet there are times when Styles shows that he deserves to be taken seriously, such as when he carefully delivers vocal lines. music for a sushi restaurant and the finale of SatelliteAnd, let’s not forget, the banging hard rock Kiwi,

Digital screens within the arena bore a clear message: No trains will run after the concert. A father can already feel the storm coming and gently pulls his daughter towards the exit by his arm. The girl obediently follows him, but becomes stationary on the stage, where Styles still darts back and forth while the audience, who will have traveled by train for a large part, pass by with public transport. Let’s postpone the confrontation for a while.

Fans stand with sweaty brows and rosy cheeks, yearning for one more encore, glancing at their parents, partners or friends who have joined in solidarity, who in turn accept with smiles. They might as well be a fan, because such is the undeniable charm of Harry Styles, who has completely transformed the arena harry’s houseThe domain where you can be yourself, and train problems waiting for him.

seen: On June 4, 2023 at Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam. Photography Lloyd Wakefield.

