Review: Lana Del Rey at the Top of Her Power at Ziggo Dome (Concert)

It’s hot, scorching, sweaty and fragile, all at the same time. Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, not the sexiest place in concert land, had a rare buzz after 90 minutes with Lana Del Rey. Sad for all the thousands of people who sadly missed out on tickets: this really was the show you had to attend this summer.

Photography Mark Prodanovic

The evening, which was announced only last week and where, according to the digital queue, hundreds of thousands of fans wanted to go, began as a dream come true. There he is: Naz, Rotterdam, young, talented and brutal. She shamelessly tweeted the director of Ziggo Dome last week: Can I play a supporting role? She was on edge, he thought to himself. But miraculously: it worked, as Naz was allowed to send photos to ‘Lana’s team’ and got the green light. And now he’s backing artist for Lana Del Rey, without whom she ‘wouldn’t have even started singing.’

She feels it as a miracle that she is standing here, as can be seen from her face. It’s all shiny. She says, she herself arranged this performance, but the audience sitting in front is so young that they are not even aware of this media storm. This audience is cheering simply because Naaz is Naaz; A strong stage personality with an honest personal story. This coincides with Lana Del Rey’s fans. It is true that she has to work without the drummer, without saying in so many words that she finds it taboo, but she manages to do without it. Naaz talks about self-awareness, confidence and acceptance and finds an open path to it too. ‘Lana showed us the way’, she cheers when it’s almost over. According to Naz, Lana proved that you can “do your own thing” in life, without compromising on others. “I love her so much!”

We all love fetch tonight. And not very frugal either. Even Roadies are appreciated. Even Lana’s bandmates, backing singers and dancers, are applauded later in the evening. Every wave of the stand section causes chaos, sometimes even tears. Probably not every adult pop lover has noticed this, but Lana has started a new life on TikTok in recent years. numbers like summertime Sadness There is a mega hit in the world of Tiktok. A huge fan cult has sprung up around Lana. So it’s very busy in the merchandise line, hundreds of parents outside who have brought their child. This is all a bit strange for those who have followed Lana for a long time and are aware of her vulnerable side and unpredictability. We especially see a lot of teenagers in Harry Styles shirts saying ‘oh my god, they really can’t handle it’ that they’re going to see Lana.

It’s strange that Naz’s performance seems more assured than Lana’s at first. She arrived at Glastonbury last week half an hour late ‘due to a hairdresser’. Was it revenge because her name (according to Lana herself) was so low on the poster for the festival? Or was it some otherworldly act by a woman who sometimes appears to be in bondage? She is delicate, complex, strong-willed; We all know that. This also makes it exciting. And damn it: at the declared time, nothing happens. Yes, The Weeknd’s songs are coming softly from the speaker, but otherwise: no sign of life. Then we hang in the balance. Staring at an oddly decorated stage. A tree, a dressing table, some giant throne (or so it seems), some oversize shirts. The tension builds to such an extent that there is a remarkable silence in the room. Buoyed by expectations, for the time being Dutch concertgoers also have little to say. And then suddenly the lights go out, half an hour later than expected.

His band comes on stage first. Gospel Singers, Three Strong Women. And then the dancers, who start with the choreography, with a canvas, a shadow and above all, lots of heat. When Lana herself takes the stage, the sound of the cheering is also a relief. And after a minute of singing, the cheering starts again, really loud, it goes to the marrow and bone, but in a positive way. Because Lana sings well, with focus, and she’s soon in charge of her songs, her band, and her audience. This is exactly what she wasn’t at Glastonbury. A nervous smile immediately breaks across her face, as part of the flurry of emotions she feels tonight.

Because Lana’s acting never rocks. opposite of this. You just can’t take your eyes off it because there’s so much happening. Her show is finely choreographed and looks beautiful, but Lana herself sometimes comes off as a little sloppy. Then you see him blinking, or singing with his eyes closed, sometimes behind a song. The specialty is how she slowly removes the tuft of hair. Or suddenly starts laughing out loud if she sees something in the front rows. what happens to him when he candy necklace When she sings, it’s a song from her latest album, it’s anyone’s guess, but it sure seems like something in that song touches her very deeply. She looks desperate, almost sad, and then really sings at the top of her abilities.

On the other hand there are moments of insane showmanship as well. With dance routines that look 18+, they are very concerned, straight out of a shady Las Vegas nightclub. People flock around Lana with great regularity. Their young fans think everything is beautiful, and they are right: songs like this have an impressive primal power. arcadia And blue jeans, which will be fully revealed tonight. That dressing table is also there for a reason. When a hairdresser does Lana’s hair, she sings the entire song. Could this be a nod to Glastonbury? You would think so, but Lana is not into verbal enthusiasm. She’s grateful, she says it several times, but she says it in a coy way. She speaks to the public only in a restrained manner, does not discuss the content of the songs, which are often about death, about sex, about fatal love. He says he is impressed by the public support. She says many times that on bad days she keeps it in her mind.

Lana overlooked some elements of her music tonight. For example, there’s no hip-hop tonight, but mainly ballads, which are played as loud as Sludge, during Storm 10. It’s kind of like we’re in Las Vegas and we need the muscle of music to keep us focused. Who knows, maybe we’re even in Las Vegas on his mind. in closing Video game She also swings among the spectators in a swing of flowers. Then she vanishes. And so we stand there for a few minutes. While this room is always empty with lightning speed. But few people are immediately hungry enough to get back to normal life after these ninety minutes.

She hopes to see us again, said Lana herself at the conclusion of the show. There was a lot of excitement for a show that could go straight to the arena. But still, you get the feeling that this might be the last time. Because she was ours for a while tonight, yet she remained mysterious. Watch him blink his eyes, watch him sing lines with his eyes closed suddenly, watch him fade away into a dream for a moment and suddenly be back in the text and you know enough: far more than what we’ve heard. More feelings are budding in this woman. This kind of show costs him very dearly. There is no other way. Maybe too much. She may soon decide not to perform anymore. It just might happen. “Lana is like Amy Winehouse,” a girl tells her boyfriend on the way out. He got scared. ‘Oops, that’s too intense.’

When Lana finally walked off without a repeat, and when her crew disappeared from the stage, hearts waving, we cherish the excitement together. The adult segment of the audience is also impressed. It might have been the most thought provoking concert ever at the Ziggo Dome. It’s a good thing it’s drizzling outside now: can we all calm down a bit?

seen: Tuesday 4 July at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Summer Action!

Special Summer Promotion! If you now have an annual subscription Ear You pay only 50 Euros, not 66.95. And you also have a chance to win an original Epiphone ES-335 guitar! Sign up Here But.