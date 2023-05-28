review | Little Simz at the Core: Hellfire on Heels

The reigning queen of contemporary hip-hop cuts hard and deep, hovering between party and poetry. Defeated and anointed. The undeniable feature of this core edition? Go ahead then: Yes!

Little Simz came up with a banging ram. ‘Silhouette’ jumps across the field and Simz raps “Used to see your name pop up, but I’m giving their opinion / Everyone their opinion / But really, I should listen to my gut / For weakness and not kindness / So with that shit Pull and I’ll nip it in the bud”

‘No mercy’ she casually knelt down in front of a monitor at the front of the stage and yet you hung on her every word. On ‘Two Worlds Apart’ he beautifully brings the musicality of his flow to the fore and shows what can only be called the British equivalent of Kendrick Lamar. See: Fragile “Patience, Patience, Patience, Patience / From London-born estate girl to international sensation / Cutting through your settings, no invitation required”. Goosebumps? check.

After ‘I love you I hate you’ she stood still, almost motionless. At least we think because she kept her inky black sunglasses on. Grimness is a core component of his music. She’s not Nicki Minaj, thank god.

We’ve got quite a few tracks from his recent excellent record No, thank you Like “Heart on Fire,” which she belted out while bending over the stage in front of cellphone-wielding fans. She couldn’t help but smile at all the idolatry. A crack in the icy mask. “Thank you for your love”, It was later felt with a grin, yes. ‘Might Bang Might Not’ and ‘101 FM’ followed, followed by bombshells from his almost classic rap record.

The fact that she did it all on her own, without a DJ or backing band, didn’t make the performance any less impressive. However, we initially feared that such a bare-bones approach might not work on the main stage. After all, last year Simz won at Pukkelpop with a great live band at his back. Could she even heat the anger alone? Well, apparently. During ‘Venom’, did you see the crowd rising like a storm-ravaged ocean? Well then.

“Can I try something new?” he asked suddenly. “Imagine being in a dirty little club in Brussels”. What followed was brilliant autotunerap à la 070 Shake. shocking. Did Simz give us a glimpse of her future musical direction?

She introduced the monumental ‘Introvert’ with a gently strumming guitarist and bassist, until the song opened with her famous violin part that made fans go wild. The musicians rest Simz with a fun instrumental version of Santana’s ‘Maria, Maria’. Luckily, she quickly returned from the wings—instrumentals should be eliminated in hip-hop—with a mighty “Gorilla,” rapped furiously as if hellhounds were licking her heels.

What remained was celebration – Dhanush doesn’t always have to be edgy, not even for a socially critical rap goddess. She beamed with a beaming smile as she strummed the guitar to the classic afrobeat of ‘Point and Kill’. Eighties pop was included and so was ‘Selfish’, a sip of bliss that lingered for a long time.

There may not necessarily be just one queen in hip-hop, but all things considered, there certainly is at the moment. His name? Symbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo. Queen’s Glory,