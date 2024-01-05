Review: ‘Memory’ slowly makes its way into your mind and heart with commendable performances

Stories of trauma are now being told in theaters in “Memory,” where it weaves fragments of hard-won hope around a world of pain.

Starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard in admirable performances, “Memory” slowly works its way into your mind and heart.

The Beatles’ song “All the Lonely People/Where Do They All Come From?” Remember. Here’s a compelling answer from Mexican writer and director Michel Franco, whose films like “After Lucia,” “Chronic” and “Sundown” are more likely to shock than console.

Chastain plays Sylvia, a trained social worker currently working at an adult day care center. She is also a recovering alcoholic who has been drinking for 13 years, almost the same age as her daughter Anna (Brooke Timbers), whom she is overprotective of. Check out the double locks on the door of his Brooklyn apartment. Despite being sexually abused as a girl, the cautious Sylvia is obsessed with control.

Ketchup Entertainment/Youtube

Then, Sylvia is dragged to her sister’s high school reunion and she notices that a man has been stalking her, following her home and camping outside her apartment. He is Saul, played by Sarsgaard in an acting master class that won the top acting prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Sylvia immediately knew that Saul had mental problems, which was confirmed when she contacted his brother Isaac (Josh Charles).

It is revealed that Saul is suffering from early dementia, causing him to become lost and go in and out of coherence. Just then Isaac, who acts as Saul’s guardian, offers Sylvia a job as his part-time caregiver. She accepts, but with a hidden agenda that eventually reveals itself.

And then, wow! During a walk in the park, Sylvia accuses Saul of being one of the boys who molested her during their childhood. It’s only his sister Olivia (the great Merritt Weaver) who tells him that the timing of their school years doesn’t match, showing how we can distort our memories.

It is in that dense forest of distorted memories that Franco immerses the audience in, prompting us to look deeply into every glance and gesture, looking for clues as to who and what to believe. Franco’s script may be serious and frustratingly elusive, but we’re stuck.

Ketchup Entertainment/Youtube

Everything falls apart when Sylvia confronts her estranged mother Samantha (Jessica Harper, mesmerizing in a monster role) for turning a blind eye to her father’s sexual abuse, leading Olivia to finally come to terms with the revelations. It has to be said that he has also seen crimes. The revelation is shattering, but ultimately leads Sylvia on a path to healing.

Editor’s Choice

How can a romance, which enrages Saul’s brother and confuses Sylvia’s daughter, develop from such emotional chaos? Just watch Franco orchestrate the bondage with sensitivity and skill. It begins with Sylvia and Saul quietly falling asleep on the couch while watching a movie, which Saul – amused by his memory loss – knows he will forget even after watching it.

Later, when Saul and Sylvia sleep together in her bed, he gets up to go to the bathroom and then forgets which door is Sylvia’s bedroom, fearing she might open Anna’s door . So he lives in the hallway, not knowing where to call home. Sarsgaard delivers his portrayal with a touching tenderness.

Ketchup Entertainment via AP

Is there a happy ending for these two damaged lovers? At best, Franco can only attempt optimism. In this impossible love story between a woman who can’t forget and a man who can’t remember, the eternal remains tragically out of reach.

Yet Chastain and Sarsgaard find tender kindness in the simple act of trying. You will have tears in your eyes.