Review ‘No Hard Feelings’ with Jennifer Lawrence

Hissing like an old seal, panting like asthmatic otters and half drowning in the adjacent ponds, we took our seats at the cinema yesterday afternoon. ‘Puff,’ we moaned to no one in particular, ‘a day can’t get hotter than this!’ Well, then we didn’t see Jennifer Lawrence in the brand new romcom ‘No Hard Feelings’!

Eric Stockman

Hotter than a limoncello cocktail, hotter than a pack of Reaper chips, and hotter than a scorching vortex of air, J-Law arrives looking like you’ve never seen her before (unless, perhaps, in “Red Sparrow”). ” In). In the guise of Maddie, a single woman with a fear of commitment, she eagerly allows herself to be groped by the chest by a handsome panty-clad Italian lover (“Buongiorno!”), to brush off a dollop of cum. Uses plush crab. from his thighs, and ‘Hit! hit it!’ Our hands were clenched miserably on the screen – befehl ist befell, hain na! In the most memorable scene, while skinny dipping, Maddie watches some drunken idiots on the beach steal her bundle of clothes, then she leaps out of the ocean like a raging Terminator and… whoa, we had some more. Not going to say except that we are still speechless.

Every romcom has a sidekick, a sarcastic man or woman who serves as a comic sounding board for the main character, and in ‘No Hard Feelings’ we hear from that sidekick – performed by Scott McArthur – Tell Maddie: “As soon as a man sees you, he immediately pees in his pants.” At that very moment we thought for a moment: Well, we can do it again. We are the last ones to announce with raised index finger that laughing at stunning women is not allowed, but even that has a limit, doesn’t it? We will never find ourselves in 2023 with such a vile, lewd and completely inappropriate comment. Anyway, two scenes later we see Maddie enter an animal shelter in stiletto heels that you can use to cut roast beef. We immediately peed in our pants.

Incidentally, in that scene, Maddie puts on a nice cleavage for a very specific reason: she enters that animal shelter to woo Percy, a 19-year-old boy who has been taken in by his parents ( yes he is Matthew Broderick as the father!) is described as ‘a loving, intelligent, but socially awkward guy who always stays in his room and doesn’t have a driving license’. Damn, they must be talking about us. What Percy doesn’t know is that Maddie, at the behest of her parents, will do everything possible in the coming days to make her – we quote the mother – ‘blossom’ and ‘awaken her sensuality’. A young woman who tries to seduce an innocent student under the age of 12 through cross-border tactics? This was enough to scare off a lot of critics. We saw – especially in the first half – quite a bit of pubic hair-drawn but still quite amusing comedy in which Maddy tries to get the guy between the sheets (disclaimer: in a short scene Maddy insists that she is a sexist. worker, but that he has been promised can still make good use of the reward).

Meanwhile, the screenwriter pokes fun at helicopter parents, students who prefer to be on their smartphones at parties instead of their boyfriends (Lawrence: “Does nobody give a shit these days?”), and Generation Z teens. But those who don’t understand irony, metaphors and double meanings. For example, Percy believes that Hall & Oates’ beautiful song “Maneater” – Watch out boy / He’ll chew you up! – Literally about a man-eater. Message to all helicopter parents, college students, Gen Z teens, and all other souls who feel the urge to cancel Maddie right now: Hey, it’s just a comedy!

During a party at a dorm, Maddie, the punk who just changed our pants, is scornfully dismissed by the young people present as a very old white cougar who makes bad jokes about gay people. : The generation gap is highlighted in a scene in which both Maddie hilariously put them through the ringer when young people have grown up with their smartphones. Especially in the second half, though, we thought it was a pity that the makers – despite a raunchy joke with a finger roll – didn’t dare to take their R-rated humor forward. Like most romantic-comedies, the jokes and gags in the second half deliver moral lessons, catharsis, and even cathartic tears. Puff. The above three stars are for Jennifer, especially for the scene in which Percy asks if he can kiss her. Her beautiful smile made us melt until all that was left on the movie theater floor was a layer of underarm sweat.

‘No Hard Feelings’ is now playing in cinemas.