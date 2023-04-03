Review | Noah (Netflix) – Team Comics

Netflix is ​​increasingly present in the lives of series, film and animation lovers. With an eclectic library, the famous streaming service also has good and varied options for those who enjoy biblical productions. Having debuted yesterday (01) in the platform’s catalogue, Noah narrates the famous story about the chosen one by God to save all animals, since the Creator “regrets” having given man dominion over the planet.

In the film, when God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell Crowe), a godly man, for a great task. Noah must build an ark big enough to accommodate his wife (Jennifer Connelly), adopted daughter (Emma Watson), sons (Logan Lerman, Douglas Booth and Leo McHugh Carroll) and their wives – plus breeding pairs of all animals. When the task is completed, Noah and his family witness the wrath of God in the form of an apocalyptic flood.

It is worth it?

Biblical, or rather mythological films are often difficult to judge, as they are often colored by the views of society at the time they are made. That said, this one was compelling with the underlying message that humanity has “broken” creation, warring with each other and destroying the environment.

So let’s go. The movie starts at the beginning. Literally.

After a quick recap of Old Testament highlights – the Creation, Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, and Cain vs. Abel – we meet Noah, the last descendant of Seth, good-hearted son of Adam and Eve. The world he lives in is a dangerous place, ruled by the bloodthirsty lineage of Cain, but Noah and his family live peacefully as lovers of nature. That is, until Noah has a disturbing apocalyptic dream. Consulting his grandfather Methuselah (Anthony Hopkins), he determines that the Creator wants him to build an ark and load it with two of every creature on earth before a great flood that will destroy humanity and the violence it commits.

Some might criticize the film for not being reverent enough, but Aronofsky treats history as a living, breathing thing rather than an artifact from another era. The addition of a spectacular creation sequence of the world as narrated by Noah may upset creationists, but it is a moving and beautiful retelling of the biblical story.

Ultimately, this film takes darkness to a whole new level, both visually and metaphorically. It has some strange and unexplained plot devices that are used to propel events forward. This is a big problem for the film. Plus, it has some spectacular and horrifying visuals that will keep you watching. High caliber performances from the entire cast, but not enough to recommend.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5.

Datasheet

Direction: Darren Aronofsky

Road map: Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel

Duration: 137 minutes

Country: U.S

Gender: Action, adventure and drama

Year: 2014

Classification: 14 years

