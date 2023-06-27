Within the rock spectrum, the star of Nothing But Thieves was rising rapidly. Ten years seemed unstoppable for Connor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Creak, Philip Blake and James Price. Although the pinnacle is yet to be seen, the British are already taking a different stand dead club city, An adventurous choice.

The choice of music itself is far less daring. Nothing But Thieves does what many rock bands have done for decades: immerse themselves in a world of electronic instruments and keyboards. Fortunately, the twists the quintet puts with it are fresh and at times quite original, although the vibe comes from the lead single. welcome to dcc Very clearly from the tube with The Weeknd songs. More thrills can be found in the bite-sized synths of do you still love me Those are assisted by the violin, which gives the song a lot of dynamism. overcome This is a record born to energize and inspire you closed tomorrow Like your little brother.

But dead club city However, Nothing But Thieves goes in all kinds of directions. keep you around The dreamy tone is a slow, but cool mix of waves. members only is the connecting track between the rock album and this record, resulting in perhaps one of the best tracks of Nothing But Thieves’ ten years. valve pop the balloon is a real dirty banger full of thick riffs, which stops halfway through and then slowly starts up again through piano and circular arrangements, before another half-minute of good banging.

Where Nothing But Theses misses the mark at times? foreign language is incredibly flat, especially during the verses, the guitar solos don’t sound distinct and the effects in the vocals make the end almost uncomfortable to listen to. Meanwhile, things are happening i’m talking to myself Nothing really. Beyond that, Mason doesn’t really get a chance to excel with his characteristic vocals on this composition. Green Eyes :: Sienna fits better in that regard. You can feel Mason’s spirit, despite the choice of slight voice distortion.

dead club city It is a lateral step and in guaranteeing consistent quality, it is also a backward step. If Nothing But Thieves continues to develop in this area for a decade, a very good record could emerge, but at the moment the band is not entirely convinced.