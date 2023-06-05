Review of Idol on Streamz (First Impressions) on MoviePulp

Idle *** 1/2

Producers: Reza Fahim and Abel Makonnen Tesfaye / Director: Sam Levinson (Euphoria)

With Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Hank Azaria, Eli Roth, Jenny Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennott, Jenny Kim van Blackpink, Da’avin Joy Randolph, …

Running Time: 6 Episodes / 1 Hour Per Episode

See if you like Pam & Tommy and Malcolm & Mary.



Storyline: A self-help guru and leader of a modern cult enters a complicated relationship with a young pop star early in his career.

Our verdict: MoviePulpers, straight from the press In Cannes 2023 we get Sam Levinson’s latest series which was promptly bashed by Puritan America. Even on IMDb, it’s currently getting rave reviews from many who feel that a man’s romantic fantasy is not welcome on the digital screen. I’m starting to notice…

Those familiar with Sam Levinson’s work know that there is a lot more going on behind the scenes on The Idol. You can immediately see his sharp eye and the deft hands with which he handles a camera in the first minute we see beautiful silhouettes or face-out/close-ups of lead actress Lily-Rose Depp. Johnny Depp’s beautiful daughter may not challenge herself as an actress on The Idol (or maybe she’s just not Zendaya), but she turns out to be gorgeous thanks to Levinson. We also get small hints in the dialogues of where the makers want to go and this is an added value to the #MeToo debate with its thin line between sexual harassment, rape, sexuality and fantasy. The receding pace of The Idol is reminiscent of material from Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn such as Copenhagen Cowboys where we know that the sword of the sword is inevitable. But that’s not to say The Idol is perfect, considering it’s clear that Sam Levinson has taken over from Amy Seimetz. In the end, The Weeknd acts as a kind of sterile Jared Leto next to Lily-Rose Melody Depp, but he shows with his creativity that he wants to do a very different series than Drake, although the two are similar. are braver than

Originally, Lily-Rose Depp stars as Sam Levinson in The Idol Treatment It happens. Now Available on Streamz!

Share this article on social media:

Similar post on MoviePulp.be