Review of the most ridiculous demands

The man sued Walmart for $100 million or “unlimited free shopping for a lifetime.” Photo: AP/Charles Krupa, File (associated Press)

A Texas man is reportedly suing Walmart for $100 million over a March 2021 incident that led to him being arrested on “false shoplifting charges” at its Omaha, Nebraska location.

In a handwritten complaint with spelling errors, he also demanded that Walmart pay all expenses related to the lawsuit and that if it does not pay US$100 million, Will allow you to purchase all its features for free for life.

“I am suing for civil rights violations based on race/color,” Roderick Jackson, a resident of Wascom, Texas, a small town of less than 2,000 residents, wrote in his complaint statement.

According to legal documents that Fox News Digital had access to, it is Jackson files suit against Walmart for the second time in three years, He filed the first complaint in 2021 alleging the same scenario and incident as his current complaint.

Dismissed due to “lack of foundation”

Apart from his brief statement, Jackson did not elaborate on the reasons for the US$100 million lawsuit, but claimed it was related to “false shoplifting allegations”, which would be interpreted lightly. racial discrimination.

Jackson alleged that he was wrongfully arrested and that the incident caused him great harm.Emotional stress and pain for wives, Walmart said in a statement that the lawsuit, filed earlier in 2021, was dismissed.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Mr. Jackson’s allegations are nearly identical to a lawsuit he filed against our company in 2021 that was dismissed. Our intention is to protect the company “Once we receive proper notice against the allegations, we will immediately ask the court to dismiss any baseless claims,” a company spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Jackson initially requested $100 million and “a large loan for future purchases”, but later changed his demand. To request damages of US$175 million, At the time, the case was dismissed because he did not properly file a lawsuit with Walmart and his claims were “baseless” according to the multinational company.

The most ridiculous case of the year

Jackson’s case is likely to be recorded in the long annals of “most ridiculous lawsuits” compiled each year by the Institute for Legal Reform of the United States Chamber of Commerce, along with McDonald’s famous “coffee that’s too hot” complaint. Will go. Received in the 90s.

The 2023 list was published last month and includes famous cases against the shoe manufacturer crocsLawsuit against fast food restaurant chain for allegedly selling “heat-shrinkable” clogs SubwayWas accused of serving “tuna sandwiches without tuna”.

Of course, the rankings didn’t ignore the infamous legal case Burger King In August, when a group of plaintiffs complained about the undersized Whoppers, they said they were much smaller than shown in advertisements.

Another fast food chain, Taco Bell, He was also taken to court for false advertising. In a complaint filed in July 2023, a customer alleged that the popular Crunchwrap and Mexican pizza recipes had “not enough meat”, and asked the company to compensate him $500 for each item he purchased.

Meanwhile, food producers Kraft Foods Faced a US$5 million lawsuit from a client Dissatisfied with the cook time of your Velveeta macaroni, The plaintiff alleged that the instructions for use were misleading because it did not take into account the timing of opening the packaging, adding water, and adding the cheese. A federal judge dismissed the case.

Kidnapping drama is at number one in this list lady gaga’s dogs, In February, the pop star was sued for failing to pay a $500,000 reward as well as $1.5 million in damages for the theft of her French Bulldog. After all, the woman who filed the lawsuit was accused of being involved in dog thefts. The judge ruled that the lawsuit was “grossly legally inadequate.”

