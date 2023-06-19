Review: OneRepublic gives Pinkpop a taste of their magic potion (concert)

OneRepublic nailed the mood on Pinkpop Sunday. No deep cut, but only hits, hits and more hits. And if those weren’t the band’s credits from Colorado themselves, they came from the artist portfolio of their frontman and purveyor-to-the-stars Ryan Tedder.

Photography Hub Dautzenberg

Despite having “Black Jack” on his shirt today, we recommend you never go to a casino with Ryan Tedder. As a mere mortal, you have to be really close when Tedder, writer of hits for stars like Adele, Lil Nas X and Beyoncé, raises the stakes. Moreover, his chances of winning are also very high. Because Tedder is a true Sunday child.

Because what can’t this man do? He sings beautifully, plays the piano brilliantly, is a fine front man and, as has been said, has a great sense for hits. It looks like Tedder uses the performance in Pinkpop to show off all of those extraordinary talents as much as possible. No song goes by without falsetto, adlibs or some other wackiness that shows we’re dealing with a multi-talent.

makes sure that the show sometimes Too much feels. Tedder wants it so badly that he almost overpowers himself in all his excitement. The public nevertheless reacts enthusiastically, although the field is not inverted by OneRepublic. Tedder’s victory lap with the obstacles therefore looks a bit ridiculous.

Nevertheless, the range of hits performed by Landgraf is impressive. Only for OneRepublic: love is over, apologize, stop and stare, Raj And counting stars all pass. And of course, there’s also a karaoke block in which Tedder does his part for others while he cheers. name dropping Doing. halo He did it with Beyonce and it sounded something like this. And yes, keep bleeding love He is also from Leona Lewis. And we also need to know that he’s the genius behind it One who sucks From Jonas Brothers. Tedder has already told us that he has also worked with Sir Paul McCartney.

OneRepublic isn’t really a band, but a one-man hit show from an undeniably important name in contemporary pop music. Today Ryan Tedder gives Pinkpop viewers a taste of the magic potion he may have fallen into at birth.

seen: Pinkpop 2023, 18 June (7.25 pm) on South Stage. Read all of our Pinkpop reports here.

Summer Action!

Special Summer Promotion! If you now have an annual subscription Ear You pay only 50 Euros, not 66.95. And you also have a chance to win an original Epiphone ES-335 guitar! Sign up Here But.