Review overview: ‘Beyoncé show great, but break was too long’ | music

Beyonce Knowles gave two concerts at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam last weekend. Fans had to wait five years for the return of ‘Queen B’. Was Renaissance World Tour worth the wait? Reviewers seem to largely agree: The show was great, but the many long pauses were distracting.

NRC – Four Stars

Where many would drown in this sea of ​​excitement, or use it to distract from a mediocre body of work or a weak voice, Beyoncé has always been a star through her full voice and her magnetic charisma. She still sings like she has something to prove. And Beyoncé raps more than ever in this show; She does it with swagger too.

In her first concert in the Netherlands since 2018, Beyoncé proved she’s still the biggest superstar of her generation: a flawless singer, a fine rapper and, above all, a top-class performer.

Eddie – Five Stars

It soon became clear that we were not on planet Earth on a Saturday night, but in the almost hallucinatory world of Queen B, where fifty thousand fans were dazzled by millions of dazzling diamonds and lighting effects.

Fireworks happened. A huge shiny horse. A solar eclipse She frees herself from a thin robot suit, wraps in a quilt, floats through the stadium and shrinks into a shell. Those who wanted to score a drink on American Superstar’s 2.5 hour show should have given it a go. You just might miss out on a great act.

Loyal – Four Stars

Queen Bey offered her fifty thousand fans an indulgence in visual excess. But there was a lot more that he did well. For example, she also showed that she knows that she is standing on the shoulders of giants. She did this through a beautiful ode as a tribute to black and gay pioneers of club culture and a quirky cover for the recently deceased Tina Turner. deep river, high mountain,

The show’s biggest shortcoming was the countless pauses that were inserted. He needed to give the pop icon time to put on a second suit. While waiting for his return, fans could do nothing but watch the video footage on the screen. Nice images, yes. But if you had seen this concert on TV, you would have heard these pieces fast forward has put. Furthermore, breaks prevent the concert from working towards a climax.

Hate Parole – Gives No Stars

Beyoncé has a reputation for keeping up as a live performer and even during Renaissance World Tour She presents another spectacle to the visitors which sometimes makes up for the lack of your ears and especially eyes.

But set and costume changes take a long time. And there is no room for spontaneity in a show so tightly directed and choreographed. As a result, the separation is secret. Most infectious are the moments when Beyoncé, surrounded by half an army of dancers, walks the catwalk that leads into the room and literally draws closer to the audience.