Review overview: ‘Beyoncé show great, but break was too long’ | music

June 19th, 2023

Beyonce Knowles gave two concerts at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam last weekend. Fans had to wait five years for the return of ‘Queen B’. Was Renaissance World Tour worth the wait? Reviewers seem to largely agree: The show was great, but the many long pauses were distracting.

