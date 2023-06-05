Review overview: ‘Harry Styles enchanting and charismatic in the arena’ | music

05 June 2023 at 12:15 pm

Harry Styles spends three nights with her love on tour at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The British singer can count on rave reviews from Dutch critics. He knows how to captivate his audience with his “wagonload of mischievous energy”.

Loyal – Four Stars

“Fans go gaga over every word he says and every dance step he does. There’s a danger in that: That one artist will work on autopilot. Styles doesn’t. He really seems to be having a good time. Have to laugh outright.” All things concert goers throw on stage, like awkward hugs, or lyrics on a banner. Seems like he really enjoys the music he plays. and cares about his audience. “Tell me if it’s not going well, we can stop the show any time.”

In short, he is so charming and sympathetic that as a visitor you will definitely go for the axe. And then in the second half, the show also emerges musically.”

Hate Parole – Gives No Stars

Styles needs no more than a mischievous smile, a wink and some bouncy dance steps to capture an entire stadium. He does just that on Sunday evening, which is accompanied by a fiery set of retro pop songs. is a sky full of rainbow-colored hearts.” As a backdrop and above all else, a wagon load of boyish energy.

Okay, some routine and fatigue has crept in here and there on the show, but Styles still makes his fans feel like there’s really nowhere else he’d rather be here tonight.

Eddie – Four Stars

“His eleven-piece band, dressed entirely in yellow and blue, is literally different from the leader, who is dressed mainly in pink. Figuratively too, as it appears to have a A hazy blanket of sorts hangs over. As an attendee, you never get the feeling that the band is playing it safe. The guitarist can hardly be heard in the moderately adjusted sound mix during his solos and the horns barely rise above the base that forms the band.

But the UK player wrapped the stadium around his finger without any pressure. During the encounter, he first drives the onlookers into a tizzy, and then with great difficulty silences them again. But in the end everyone listens to Styles, which effortlessly proves to be too much for Ziggo Dom.”

De Volkrant – Four Stars

Styles manages to win over even the biggest cynics with his seductive delivery and chats (well, just for a while) with fans in the audience. Britain has a terrific voice on Sunday evening. A singer As in, she has to tread beyond the pop icons like George Michael and Robbie Williams tolerate themselves, but their sound is ideally suited to light disco pop.

Styles do not need fireworks and other visual spectacles. The large LED screens above the stage work brilliantly and also showcase the diversity of their bands. Several women in his ten-piece band, including four blazers. Especially the singing with drummer Sarah Jones attracts attention. But you can also see on the incredible screen that guitarist Michel Rowland doesn’t feel the same. He’s the only one in the stadium.”