Review Overview: The Weeknd Never Fully Takes Off His Mask in the Arena

June 26, 2023 at 11:16 am

After Beyoncé last week, last weekend it was The Weeknd’s turn to enter the big stage of the Johan Cruijff Arena. The Canadian superstar gave two concerts. According to reviews, Abel Tesfaye, as the artist is called, showed himself not fully.

Loyal – 3 Stars

“The show starts with a lot of hit songs, like the energetic song can’t feel my face, Yet it literally only wants to burn on stage. it’s usually a lot of fun to leave Even hits fairly flat live. And do we hear some false notes there? Luckily, Tesfaye made up for it with some solid shots afterward. Even though she’s clearly having help with her mic, that voice is so beautiful.”

Read the full review here

De Volkskrant – 4 stars

“Superstar is like an enigma. The Weeknd doesn’t have a well-known headliner like Harry Styles or Beyoncé. The show steals the show here, with promenades of towering pillars of light, pillars of fire that you can see burning above you.” Feel a light choreography in a stand of thousands of bracelets, synchronized via Bluetooth connection, moving across the cheeks and toward the horizon.”

Jost may know what that means, but it’s brilliant. Musically, The Weeknd also makes it into something unusual: hardly any audience interaction but 36 songs, a domino course of hits, Dawn FM in the beginning, starboy And save your tears on the way, until blind light And popular in the final.”

Read the full review here

Eddie – 4 Stars

“Despite such spectacle, the performance is primarily about the music. And as with most stadium concerts these days, it feels rushed, but well-cared for. From the moment the The Weeknd takes off that mask, he seems to be using less and less voice changer as a singer.”

“Especially in the second half of the show, he lets visitors, who know his performances inside out, eat from their hands.”

Read the full review here

NRC – 3 Star

“Tesfaye didn’t dance, he saved his strength for precise singing. However the hint of longing that had pervaded his words in the past and then given them a Michael Jackson-like lightness was absent here. Not only was there a sadness on his face. Masked, his voice too remained buried deep in a layer of influences.”