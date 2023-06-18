Review. Pantera Proves the Critics Wrong: “A Twist Around the Ears”****

The long-awaited, much-hyped reunion of Pantera in Grasspop was a shock. Tough as nails, and at the same time emotional and delicate. The critics could pack.

Admittedly, the Pantera name has faded a bit. Relics of the nineties heyday: frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown. Guitarist ‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott was shot on stage by a crazed fan in 2004, his brother, drummer Vincent ‘Vinnie Paul’ Abbott, died in 2018. Or so it turned out in Diesel.

from the opening song a new level The group claimed headliner status, even though it was only 9 p.m. They would still be there today, if history had turned out differently. With the addition of Anthrax’s rock-solid guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the vacancy was certainly well filled. He grabs mayonnaise, you’ve heard of razor-sharp versions fucking dorm – A machine gun that keeps time and tone – and it roars Cowboys from Hell, The number walk Now Anthem is in position and everyone in the meadow has got it. Anselmo also had an amazing voice and gave everyone a slap in the face.

In time, the performance also became somewhat religious: Phil Anselmo knelt down, Phil Anselmo raised his hands to heaven. He was grateful and turned the entire set into a lengthy tribute to the deceased band members, without slowing down the pace or disrupting the atmosphere. Cemetery gates On top of last year’s video footage was played on a tape, in the tail he sang a little stairway to Heaven looking up.

The future again belongs to Pantera, but then they have to make a choice. In other words, two more years on tour with all due respect, a formula built on what once was. Either way a new album and a real restart, and still push towards that position as a headliner. Anyone who has read the audience on Grasspop knows the answer all too well.