Review: Peter Gabriel looks boldly ahead at Zigo Dome (concert)

The contrast on the square kilometer could hardly be greater. While Harry Styles (29) sold out arenas for three days and screamed fans lay at his feet, Peter Gabriel (73) is looking for intimacy and moving a little more. Because where Styles, brimming with youthful exuberance, deftly rides the waves of commerce, Gabriel has been going his slow way since 1977. Gabriel’s modus operandi also produces hits that are still on the set list (eg Sledgehammer, Soulsbury Hill, Don’t Give Up), but we don’t see their stadium rocking neighbor playing the eleven songs that haven’t yet been formally released on the album. Peter Gabriel gets away with it, with peaks and troughs.

Photography Willem Schleikamp

From old die-hard Genesis fans and fans of ‘better’ eighties pop, to youngsters who have just discovered their parents’ records; Gabriel’s audience now spans several generations. It turned out to be a loyal and, above all, patient following. Ten years ago, the British prog and pop giant last performed on a Dutch stage and 21 years ago his last studio album (Above, That is changing now. While an official release date has still not been announced, most of the tracks are from their upcoming album Come on Drop by Drop appeared online in a bright-side and dark-side mix.

Peter Gabriel’s music has long been a genre unto itself. So it’s no surprise to anyone that the host performed his full (?) album live. Gabriel takes the time to explain the lyrics, at times praising his seven-piece band, making good jokes and giving credit to the many artists who contributed to the beautiful scenery in the truly breathtaking light show. Due to the lack of pace or tension in the set’s build-up, I/O The Tour sometimes resembles a theater show more than a traditional rock concert.

Gabriel starts small in a semicircle of benches around an artificial campfire. First with his old, loyal master bassist Tony Levin in Beautiful water washThen in the appropriate, acoustic version with the full band growing up, This daring and subdued opening works wonderfully in the grandeur of the Zigo Dome; This creates an intimate bond between the audience and the musicians almost immediately. And later for the attention needed to experience the new songs. It works with varying results. like in songs olive tree, this is home, court And Come on Peter Gabriel draws from a style and sound that are very close to older work and with a slight ripple in the construction.

That’s where the singer puts the exciting four types of horsesit’s nice and funky road to joy and delicate, almost rustic and still (starring cellist Ayana Witter-Johnson) Vs. We also hear wonder in older works. Don’t give up The same receives a solid soul injection through Gabriel’s duet with Witter-Johnson, who can also sing with gusto. save the rain It has a fresh, new arrangement in which drummer Manu Kache plays the lead and digging in the dirt sounds tighter and more compelling than previous live versions. Thanks to the key contributions of trumpeter Josh Shpak.

It’s full, sometimes almost overwhelming Darkness The scene is beautifully rendered with shadow play, while audience favorites such as mighty, big time And solsbury hill Get everyone out of their seats. Afterwards in your eyes Peter shuts down Gabriel in the traditional way BikoWhich – although less current at first sight – has not lost its musical eloquence.

While some of the new material doesn’t fly and Gabriel ignores the best work from his first four albums, we can only respect his brave choices in this daring set. The exact balance between ‘old’ and ‘new’ is also debatable, but the evening is in any case a stark contrast to his emotional visit to his old employer a year ago. While Phil Collins was forced to say goodbye, the other ‘dinosaur’ – yes, really, those are his own words – chose to look ahead. It took a while, but with his best live band and most exciting presentation ever, the holy campfire at Peter Gabriel’s is far from burning.

We look forward to seeing where Harry Styles will perform at the age of 73.

seen: June 5, 2023 at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

