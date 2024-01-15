(Review) Poor creatures, regain self-awareness

five years later FavoriteYorgos Lanthimos makes his return behind the camera poor creaturesThe cast includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Remi Youssef, Suzi Bemba and Jarrod Carmichael. The adaptation of the eponymous novel by Alasdair Gray and focusing on the journey of Bella, a young woman returned from the dead after the intervention of a . Unconventional scientist…

Has remained discreet since the release of 2019 and FavoriteYorgos Lanthimos remembers us fondly by transferring to the screen poor creaturesThe novel of the same name by Scottish author Alasdair Gray proves to be a favorite setting for the filmmaker with a cheeky tale laced with a touch of satire and humor that the latter relishes. The result is a caustic retelling of the myth of the modern Prometheus, imbued with an independent spirit that precisely rejects the conventions of an unknown era, the echoes of which still resonate today. Or when men become the priceless scoffers of a moral tale, happily playing the – well – instigation card to score points. And a certain sense of style provokes discomfort.

Retaining the essence of Gray’s text, screenwriter Tony McNamara weaves a plot reminiscent of a delightfully chaotic and messy initial journey, gradually expanding the horizons of his characters’ wanderings, leading them to discover a new world. Are accompanied by visions in which they navigate unfortunately corrupted by the wretchedness of man. A chiaroscuro odyssey that begins in the heart of Victorian London, where the script first focuses on presenting to us the workings of its universe by placing Bella at the center, a woman-child who finds herself defying the laws as part of a mad scientist’s experiments. Tells the result of. About medicine and ethics considering oneself a god. ‘Designed’ by the eccentric Godwin Baxter, our hero thus learns to take his first steps within the four walls of a residence that serves as an open laboratory, a place to discover what makes life the salt. Not very favorable. Unless the desires of the male gender, and the search for a husband, inspire the latter to literally move forward, even if it means facing a few waves in the face on her journey.

After the opening ceremony to decide what we’re going to get later, poor creatures A debauched lawyer leads Bella on a path of adventure into the arms of a lover who, among other things, opens her up to the pleasures of the flesh. Because if she allows herself to be invaded by her desires, her desires, our young woman also sees her innocence slipping away from her, while before her eyes become clear the outlines of a society that is certain It is rich in its differences but above all it is consumed by its greed, it is selfishness. Between two stops in Egypt and France, Yorgos Lanthimos uses the evolution from Frankenstein to Candide regarding his heroine’s mind, the latter’s naïveté to dynamise the habits and customs specific to this 19th century. Acts as a fuse, unequal and sexist. The old codes from which we must free ourselves, the credo of the film that highlights this exploration of freedom of body and mind, with the cruelty inherent in the cinema of the Greek director, who has no equal in mistreating his characters. Is.

If she does encounter some turmoil at the end of the trip, the scenario culminates in its final leg, with her feverish passage through the capital of Paris stretching out longer than necessary – before returning home somewhat messy. – The reason this satirical narrative, borrowed from feminism, is still found is because of its desire to be confusing and explosive. At this point, Lanthimos’ visual touch helps establish this crumbling atmosphere, especially since the filmmaker adds a new element to his arsenal in terms of staging. In addition to his famous fish-eye lens and his sequence shots, the latter features his cast in their cardboard sets, starring Terry Gilliam, heightening the artificiality of this childish and bizarre world. On the other hand, within these restricted frames, the actors can give it their all in terms of interpretation, as evidenced by Emma Stone’s score, which works as a balancing act by teetering on the edge from one end of the footage to the other. The precision and this twist brings risk to the role of Bela, an alter ego who is definitely not afraid. On his side, let’s remember a lovely Rami Youssef, but above all an independent Mark Ruffalo, who knows how to mischievously bring out the failures of Duncan Wedderburn, an unimaginative lawyer who serves as a poor traveling companion. Does.

With Poor Creatures, Yorgos Lanthimos has crafted a caustic baroque tale that summons the spirits of Mary Shelley and Voltaire to nourish a disturbingly satirical odyssey performed by an unbridled Emma Stone.