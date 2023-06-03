Review: R&B Star SZA Takes a Turbulent Ocean Voyage Through the Ziggo Dome (Concert)

may day may dayWhere is SZA? The sold-out Zigo Dome has been waiting for the American R&B singer for half an hour. Suspicious start to the first night of his already European tour. But when the redeeming SOS signal finally sounds in Morse code, the arena has long forgotten to wait.

photography mark prodanovic

Is one of the hottest R&B stars of the moment suffering from stardom? No, SZA (real name Solana Imani Rowe) is quite the opposite of a diva. It can be called a small miracle that his latest album SOS (2022) only five years after her critically acclaimed debut album ctrl (2017) has been published. SZA never expected people to love the album, she admitted to Rolling Stone. Overwhelmed by success, she threatened more than once during her hiatus to pull the plug on her music career for good.

Despite – or because of? — that controversy, SZA’s latest single netted her even more hits. A world tour was the next logical step. And there sits SZA, in front of a digital ocean, her black All Stars dangling over a diving board like on the cover of SOS, The cover, by the way, is based on photos from Princess Diana’s last vacation, taken just a week before her death. Two women who were victimized by their celebrity. SZA’s silhouette slides off the diving board as she literally dives into the deep end, captured by thousands of phone cameras.

SZA immediately shows the reason why she’s become so popular: her brazenly honest lyrics and no-nonsense attitude, which is echoed in her music as well. She says what others dare to think. like in Search and Destroyone of the best songs SOS: ‘Now that I’ve ruined everything I’m so free’.

While a life-sized ship is placed on stage, SZA takes the audience backstage. During a costume change, she raps fast smoking on my pre pack Without breaking eye contact with the camera once. Everything — the nautical-themed animations, the production — is pulled out of the closet to immerse viewers in SZA’s world. Could that rusty ship on a rough sea just be a symbol for SZA?

There are also Mrs. Rapper Travis Scott, who appears on SZA’s bow with a loud scream, doesn’t add much except some auto-tuned sound effects.

The voyage continues. There is only one moment of peace when SZA is hoisted onto a lifeboat. She suddenly looks like a Disney princess in a bright yellow dress, scattering flower petals as she sings at her most delicate: no one understands me She sings alone, ten meters above the audience, while a lighthouse illuminates her. She doesn’t seek much contact with the public, except as a sincere surprise that Dutch audiences know her music so well. ‘You have been conducting a pretty cool job.’

Kill kill Bill, which is again sung word for word, is the only song for which the underwater theme has been removed, for scenes that come from the Tarantino film of the same name. SZA clearly presents herself as an anti-heroine of pop music: where Miley Cyrus buys herself flowers after a breakup, SZA brutally kills her ex. That’s not her best idea, she adds.

ends his set with sza good days Back on the diving board, this time against a brilliant starry sky and perhaps a bit more optimistic and peaceful than when he started his concert. Because whether she likes it or not, SZA has become an icon of modern R&B against will and thanks.

seen: On June 1, 2023 at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam.