Review: Roskilde take a look at this year’s Le Guess Who? Open (Festival)

In response to the last edition of Roskilde, we wrote last year that the Danish festival opened the doors for the TikTok generation. That’s exactly what we see Pinkpop doing in 2023. Just as Denmark is often seen as a guiding country for the Netherlands from a social/administrative point of view, so is the famous Roskilde – with 130,000 visitors and over 205 acts huge, The Glastonbury of Scandinavia – A festival guide to Netherlands Festivalland. Backstage on the first day of this edition within an hour I already had two Watching the Hotmeots walk through the ESNS and Lowlands. It’s always interesting to see what Dane comes up with. It turns out that this time the Danes turned to us for inspiration.

First, this: All the international guns, big names currently touring European (and often Dutch) festivals are also on the bill here. From Queens of the Stone Age to Christine and Queens, from Kendrick Lamar to Rosalia, Caroline Polachek, Burna Boy, Blur and Lizzo with a whole lot of baps in between.

Also, RF, as they call it here, seems to be going global and hip-hop this year. Lots of Africa (influential Nigerian rappers, South African amapiano acts) and South and Central America. Looks like this year Roskilde has a can of Le Guess Who? opened, when you read the information in the program you think that Quirky Japanese reggae band Minyo Crusaders have been sued partly because of a live album they recorded in Utrecht.

The global outlook of the event is in perfect harmony with the idealistic educational vision of the festival. As if one wanted to indicate that there’s also a different view of the world than that of blonde, beer-drinking, spoiled Viking teenagers and twenty-somethings lounging on festival grounds. Much space has been reserved for ‘activity’ (including ‘climate talks’ on the main stage). According to festival director Signe Loppdrup, RF (non-profit, sponsored by the beer brand Tuborg) is expected to make a profit of around 13–15 million Danish kroner (= 1.7 to 2 million euros) this year, which will be entirely donated to charity. Will be done. Initiatives and organizations that support the possibilities and dreams of youth.’

The purpose of this edition, writes Signe, is to give young people a positive outlook about their future. ‘Inclusivity and diversity are important to the younger generation and their hopes and dreams for the future. Both when it comes to respect for each other and for the world in general.’ It’s woke (though that word is not mentioned anywhere), sustainable, women and gay friendly and diversity is what matters.

The strange side effect is that the public doesn’t know many acts of world music and is collectively looking for something that provides something to sustain it. For example, Danish audience favorites such as Blast, KC (especially popular rappers from Copenhagen) and Tobias Rahim perform on the Big Orange stage becoming ecstatic folk parties, where the idea of ​​the festival is experienced intensely. Such an atmosphere prevails even on the performance of stigma, celebration of recognition; Head and Tail Guitar Songs, Band Feel, nostalgia of the ninetiesAlbert, a grand daemon, everything old-fashioned and tangible. At the same time, crowds of young spectators flock rosaliaThe Spanish gets the best reviews ever (Stars and Hearts) in the Danish press.

We’ve covered many kilometers across the vast terrain and now highlight some of the performances that have stayed with us for various reasons.

Vilano Antiliano, Spicy transgender rapper from Puerto Rico with black and red wig, blue hot pants and male break dancers. Looking tough and sexy. Great music to start the evening in the sunlight. during a song about a man who full of shit The advice is: ‘Tomorrow is too late. Leave him now.’ I really liked the Indian DJ who warmed up Villano’s show. Swirling to a sensational upbeat beat, a sonic South American world opened up to me that I had no idea about.

Sudan Archives. Confusing American Britney Denise Parks first delivers a repetitive, mesmerizing, slow, drawn-out set that doesn’t convince me at all, in which she occasionally plays her violin. After that, her music and performances go wild and she proves to be an interesting freak. ‘Tits out’ she gleefully shouts in a low voice as she jumps and jumps her breasts out of her blouse. Moments later, we see her make a desperate attempt to roll over and throw herself on the ground — and awkwardly — screaming in frustration. Very unusual, increasingly engaging performance.

070 Shake. from 25 year old danielle North Bergen, New Jersey, known for his hits escapism Along with RAYE, Patty appears to be Smith’s younger sister. Uncomfortable and shy as a singer, so prominent and lonely on stage. It’s great, because the kind of music she makes (dance pop) is generally considered cool.

Nikki Lane. With a fresh and energetic rocking performance, the 39-year-old feminist country singer from Nashville, Tennessee, along with an excellent ensemble of hired Spanish musicians, presents herself as a worthy successor to Lucinda Williams. Very good.

Whitney. I used to take them somewhat lightly, but here on the Avalon stage, singing drummer Julian Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakasek, supported by a bassist, trumpeter and other drummers, are so triumphant and confident that I consider them ripe for AFAS or (( Take it easy) Ziggo. What wonderful interplay, what beauty, what talent (Kakasek’s guitar playing) and how Erlich (blonde) has grown up Showman, and what wonderful melodious songs. One of the best performances of this edition.

but that’s where the real coolness comes from Gabor Operandi Mode, My The main attraction of this Rf. On the platform, an open-air movable platform with a retractable wooden hull which, when lowered, forms an intimate little room. Raised to this sensational act from Denpasar in Bali, everyone wanted to see and enjoy it. Indonesians have mastered the booming gabbar sound without compromise. Aditya Surya Taruna (DJ Kasmin) and Ikan Harem call it 200 BPM Orgasm Music. And the Danes are already giving up So happy to surprise. So innovative platform almost perishes under this wildness dance attack, Musically it is still a sample of Dutch guide country.

Finally: Another day at the office. That too is RF. On Saturday morning (the fourth closing day) at twelve o’clock in the morning we all clap along to three deadly serious veiled Georgian folk singers who work under the name pankisi dress, Accompanied by accordion and ukulele. Beautiful music, very loud voices, reminds me Le Mystère des Voix Bulgères.

Then on the other side of the terrain, where another wonder and sensation of this edition is in play. fulu miziki, a collective from Kinshaha, Congo. The literal meaning of the band’s name is Garbage Music. They made their own instruments from trash and found objects, played all kinds of things Primal funk, rudimentary and barbaric, looked like sinister spirits of the underworld in dystopian masks. He Le Guess Hu? I also played

Then Domi and JD Beck, The first (French) plays excellent jazz piano, the second (American) plays insanely complex frenetic drums, together they create very beautiful music that requires strong nerves. then you realize a festival attended by the general public to socialize and relax and bands If they like the music, go for a walk and stay up late. It is only a fool to think that he should be able to see and check them all. Impossible task on this admirably adventurous version of RF, which, however, rarely succeeded entirely.

seen: Roskilde Festival, 24 June – 1 July 2023 in Roskilde

