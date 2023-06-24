Review: Samsung HW-Q990C – remains a reference

The HW-Q990C is the new flagship soundbar from Samsung. Connoisseurs of the Korean company’s range will recognize that name immediately. Ultimately, this C-model follows last year’s HW-Q990B. The fact is that in terms of nomenclature there is a difference of only one letter. The new soundbar looks almost identical to its predecessor and the additions in terms of features are also quite limited. What you read in that review is largely relevant for this model as well.
But that in itself doesn’t change what this new soundbar has to offer. The HW-Q990C is an 11.2.4 model, equipped with more than a handful of speakers (22!) in the soundbar itself. And equipped with two advanced wireless speakers that you just need to place next to and behind your sofa. You can also buy a tripod from Samsung to keep these neatly on. We use the word ‘enhanced’ here because Samsung offers more channels here than most rivals with bundled speakers. The rear speakers are the larger model which is also powerful (pardon the pun). For all this you have to pay a grand prize: 1,599 Euros. It’s no small sum, but we’ve seen that price stability isn’t always a reality at Samsung. Their soundbars – including the top models – get a little cheap quickly.
What’s new?
Every year we look forward to seeing what Samsung can do to give something new to its new top model. There’s only so much you can do in the audio realm. What makes it even more challenging is that Samsung is already being progressive with its top models. The best features were already present in it. So what will 2023 bring? A major innovation is located in a completely different area. The HW-Q990C comes equipped with a built-in SmartThings hub. You can use these to operate smart devices like Hue lamps or sensors. It’s not the functionality you’d expect from a soundbar, but it’s not surprising either. Previous soundbars from the Korean brand came bundled with the SmartThings platform anyway. The company also indicated that it would be offloading hub functionality to another device (such as a TV or soundbar), rather than working with a separate hub. Somewhat like Apple seeing the Apple TV 4K or the iPad as the centerpiece of the smart home event.
The novelty is a mode where you put the rear speakers in the front. It sounds a little crazy. Park you two speakers slightly further to the left and right of the soundbar. You have to tell the app that you choose this mode, after which the wireless speakers play a different part of the audio content. If you place the rear speakers next to a sofa and you notice that they also play dialogue at a very loud volume, there’s a good chance that they’ve accidentally switched to front mode. Although you pay attention to this mode because those devices play quite loudly in this mode, it is not entirely clear who would choose it. Anyway, this makes available a number of devices under and around the TV. You can’t call it sensible.
a big grid
If you’re looking for a soundbar with a soft look or finished in hip textiles, you’ve come to the wrong place. Samsung’s design language for this device is more in the corner of clean lines and austere materials. Almost all visible surfaces are covered with a grid. In the pictures through that grill you can see the different speakers, in practice they are not that noticeable. This is a black stripe when viewed from the seat. The good: You don’t see dust here, unlike many soundbars that are covered with cloth.
The HW-Q990C is also quite angular, with cut corners on the front making it a bit more interesting than the typical bar shape. If all this sounds too cold and technical? This is an exaggeration. Samsung in particular is very minimal and inconspicuous. There is a screen, but in good Samsung custom it’s hidden on the right side behind the front grille. You rarely get to see this. It’s not that bad, considering the display isn’t very useful.
Well, cut corners aren’t just an aesthetic thing. Already with the previous generation, the Samsung flagship received a pair of speakers that radiate at an angle, in addition to those that point directly to the left and right. These extra wide channels help 11.1.4 reach the number ’11’ that the manufacturer has promised. But they also provide a wide soundstage.
The two rear speakers and the subwoofer that you’ll find inside the massive box match the soundbar in terms of design. This is a beautiful set. It’s best to place the thick subwoofer near the front of the television. Fortunately, it turned out to be well prepared. You don’t get much flexibility in terms of placement of the rear speakers. They’re far behind the couch, but not too far.
With this class of soundbar, we really have to emphasize that the soundbar is placed ten centimeters in front of the TV. Totally free, no obstruction to the sound coming from the side and overhead speakers.
Full control via app
We’ve already seen in previous generations that small screens on soundbars are rarely useful. And certainly not to adjust the settings. This used to be a problem as the accompanying app was very sparse. However, Samsung has acknowledged that criticism and now offers full control via an app. Now we write ‘app’, but it’s really a mini-app within the SmartThings app that allows you to operate a thousand and one devices. Many Samsung devices (including robot vacuum cleaners and refrigerators), but also third-party smart devices.
The section on Samsung soundbars is pretty extensive. Many things run more smoothly via the supplied remote, it’s true. However, in the app you’ll find things that are really easy to arrange via the smartphone screen, such as the equalizer and per-channel volume controls. One minor criticism: It would be useful if you could separately control the level of the rear speakers. Sometimes the rear speaker is further away from the others, so that’s useful.
With the HW-Q990C, even more is possible in the app. The soundbar also comes with a full SmartThings hub, so you can connect smart devices and set up automations. You really have the same options and possibilities here as you would with a separate SmartThings hub. You might not need a soundbar, but it’s an interesting way to make your home smart in a jiffy. In this review we won’t go into details of what SmartThings can do, but on our website you will find various posts about smart home alternatives to SmartThings.
musically strong
In terms of music, the HW-Q990C certainly doesn’t do badly. Road To Nowhere, performed on stage during the American Utopia Theater Tour, has a beautiful live sound and rich body. When the company roams the stage with their instruments, there is a lot of movement in the sound. David Byrne’s gang then walk into the room and walk between the seats while the audience stands and applauds – and that applause is well visible all around us in the seat. In Adaptive mode it’s a bit less enveloping than the film pieces we’ve seen before, but that’s probably Samsung’s choice. Upgrading the music to something like Atmos can sometimes add a very artificial edge to what you hear. With the source material in Dolby Atmos, it’s definitely a bit different. Via the connected Apple TV 4K we listen to the Atmos version of ‘Eclipse’ via Apple Music, an album with violinist Hilary Hahn, who brings together the works of Dvorak, Ginstera and Sarasat with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony. brings together. Here those extra speakers in soundbars and wireless speakers are better used to surround us. Without exaggeration, but it also has to do with the good production of this album. Dolby Atmos is usually applied with a light hand in classical music to provide more of a concert hall feel, rather than surprise you with a bunch of timpani playing behind you. There’s nothing wrong with the stereo track and in stereo mode, too. Trentemöller & The Ravonettes’ “Cops on Our Trail” allows for a bit more body with the guitar, but the bass beats are well defined in this song and the techno work. That’s why the included subwoofer with the HW-Q990C is a great addition to a soundbar. This is certainly not always the case.
ten out of ten for the enclosure
The HW-Q990C looks like it was made for a movie like ‘Fast and Furious 9’. Loud music and growling engines can be reproduced simultaneously over a fairly large area without any problems. Everything is well defined and there’s enough dynamic power to show off the more subtle things when flying in the air. Samsung does a great job of creating a big sonic bubble around you. The only downside is that the front could be a bit too open. We doubt it’ll be any different if you pair the soundbar with a recent Samsung TV and activate the Q-Symphony function.
The two rear speakers contribute significantly to the nice surround. When in the woods the FF team finds Mr. No one is investigating and we are ambushed by soldiers, bullets flying past us. That three-dimensionality has been a strong point for the past two generations and continues to be. Compared to other soundbars that come with separate rear speakers, this is the best performer in this segment. Even during busy scenes, speech remains clearly audible, which is another strong point of this soundbar.
While watching FF9, we reached out to the SmartThings app to change the levels of various channels. You can do this quickly, and that’s how we were able to adjust the sound bubble a bit more to suit our situation. Moments later, Vin Diesel and his companions attempt to escape through the woods, and a buggy flies over the motorcycle and Diesel Mobile – which can be seen from the front in this shot. The HW-Q990C sums it up very well; The buggy flies over us very nicely. The rear speakers are strong not only in terms of surround channels, but also in terms of rear-heights, supporting the Atmos so strongly.
Such is the case with the strong opening scene of the otherwise brilliant ‘Uncharted’ with Tom Holland. The games were better, but the thrilling scene where Nathan Drake dangles from a cargo plane throughout flight is well made – although you’re served him half the time in this movie. Where the HW-Q990C excels is, as we noted earlier. The noise of the wind settles in around us as the drake spins through the air. The foggy forest scene in ‘No Time to Die’ is also convincing. Small things, like loading guns or moving ferns out of the way, we totally get caught. Also, there is a sense of enormity, the engines of the pursuers rumbling into the distance and gunfire rumbling. We’re right in the middle of the action in a really exciting way.
conclusion
The HW-Q990C, like its predecessor the HW-Q990B, is a rock-solid soundbar that few rivals can match. If you’re willing to have two relatively compact rear speakers permanently next to your couch, you’ll get the best performance you can expect from a soundbar in this Samsung. Is the HW-Q990C a necessary upgrade over its predecessor? Then no. Not in the sound field, although the automatic SpaceFit function is an interesting addition. Should you buy it because you also get a versatile smart home hub all in one? However this is a personal decision.