Review: Samsung HW-Q990C – remains a reference

a big grid

If you’re looking for a soundbar with a soft look or finished in hip textiles, you’ve come to the wrong place. Samsung’s design language for this device is more in the corner of clean lines and austere materials. Almost all visible surfaces are covered with a grid. In the pictures through that grill you can see the different speakers, in practice they are not that noticeable. This is a black stripe when viewed from the seat. The good: You don’t see dust here, unlike many soundbars that are covered with cloth.

The HW-Q990C is also quite angular, with cut corners on the front making it a bit more interesting than the typical bar shape. If all this sounds too cold and technical? This is an exaggeration. Samsung in particular is very minimal and inconspicuous. There is a screen, but in good Samsung custom it’s hidden on the right side behind the front grille. You rarely get to see this. It’s not that bad, considering the display isn’t very useful.

Well, cut corners aren’t just an aesthetic thing. Already with the previous generation, the Samsung flagship received a pair of speakers that radiate at an angle, in addition to those that point directly to the left and right. These extra wide channels help 11.1.4 reach the number ’11’ that the manufacturer has promised. But they also provide a wide soundstage.

The two rear speakers and the subwoofer that you’ll find inside the massive box match the soundbar in terms of design. This is a beautiful set. It’s best to place the thick subwoofer near the front of the television. Fortunately, it turned out to be well prepared. You don’t get much flexibility in terms of placement of the rear speakers. They’re far behind the couch, but not too far.

With this class of soundbar, we really have to emphasize that the soundbar is placed ten centimeters in front of the TV. Totally free, no obstruction to the sound coming from the side and overhead speakers.