Review | Spontaneous (2020): coming of age and horror done right

“Spontaneous” tells the story of teenager Marla (Katherine Langford), when a completely insane situation begins to happen at her school: for no apparent reason, her classmates begin to spontaneously combust and explode in seconds. As panic takes hold and adults and specialists try to figure out what’s going on and how to find a solution, Marla tries to deal with loss, her own demons and the beginning of a romantic relationship with one of her colleagues, Dylan (Charlie Plummer). .

Directed and written by Brian Duffield, and adapted from the book “Spontaneous”, by Aaron Starmer, the work is very efficient in what it proposes to do. Duffield’s script is funny and wistful, while his direction is spot on.

Marla’s development is explored very well, as is her relationship with Dylan. He’s a sweet guy who really cares about Marla, and the relationship they create is down-to-earth, beautiful, and full of charm. At times, it is even possible to forget the madness of the main plot, until Duffield, in a very clever way, surprises us with a shocking moment caused by the combustion of some teenager. Eventually, though, there comes a point in the film where it’s impossible not to feel fear for the characters. Even in the most romantic and fun moments, the director manages to create this atmosphere of “anyone can die at any time” competently, choosing the right moments to scare the audience. Even with two sides that could be very different, the film manages to build satisfactory developments for both the romance and the mysterious (and very gore) element of the deaths.

Teenage anguish is portrayed in many films, but not always as accurately as it is done here. In “Spontaneous”, the affliction felt by the protagonist does not seem arbitrary. We see that she has a good family relationship, a solid friendship with her best friend Tess (Hayley Law), in addition to the romance that grows between her and Dylan, and even so, it is possible to understand that her sadness comes from a place that does not depend on the good influences in your life.

This aspect of her character is very much in line with the reality of people who struggle with problems such as anxiety and depression, and was very well explored by both the direction and the script, without unnecessarily weighing the hand. Anyone who has gone through a similar phase and felt the same kind of melancholy as a teenager (or even older) will probably connect a lot with the protagonist. In general, the film does not bet on the common stereotypes of teen films.

Another aspect of the script worth mentioning is the healthy relationship that Marla has with her parents. While many films of the genre decide to press the accelerator on the drama in this regard, here the relationship portrayed between them seems like a happy family. Obviously there are conflicts and discussions, but the feeling that is passed is that the love between Marla and her parents always prevails. Duffield also manages to insert very original sequences, giving greater charm and personality to his direction by the way he decides to portray key events, or moments that at first seem inconsequential, but in the end prove to be very accurate in their objectives.

The change in tone that takes place in the third act, moving away from the comedy and exploring more the sadness of the situation, is portrayed with great care and does not happen abruptly. Everything that brings the narrative to its conclusion is very well articulated, and when the film comes to an end, it is clear that this was the natural course of what was supposed to happen in the story. “Spontaneous” is a great choice for those who like teen movies with bittersweet stories. It entertains, excites and has everything to become a reference of the genre.