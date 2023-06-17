Review: T+A Solitaire T – Noise Canceling Doesn’t Get Better

his possession

Whenever we change the setting, a very polite British-German voice announces what we’ve changed. To your ear it sounds like ‘ANC on’ pronounced like Lord of the Downton Abbey. Important? No, but it is different from the synthetic sounds that usually ring in the ears with these types of NC headphones. Even with NC, even at the most efficient third, noise reduction artifacts are very limited. When music isn’t playing, there’s a very slight hiss. You always have that with these types of headphones, but it’s very limited — and even less so than with wireless earplugs. If a song is playing, you won’t get a noise canceling notification. If you switch to wireless HQ mode, you will be served almost in silence. Incidentally, it’s only when switching between NC and HQ modes that you notice that more detail is possible without noise reduction. But that’s a cool environment, you might not notice it on mobile. We also got a very successful performance in Furious NC mode when we listened to Lady Blackbird’s “Black Acid Soul” through Cubase. These jazz songs are very soft in composition: voice, double bass and the occasional piano, guitar or trumpet. It’s like being in a jazz club late at night. A perfect album to feel every instrument, because for example you really hear those double bass notes playing and reverberating.

After we connected the Solitaire T to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, we turned on the noise canceling in our test video of a train ride. This is a synthetic test, but we know from experience that it approximates reality to a great extent. The T+A does great here, with almost all of the bass eliminated. The WH-1000XM5 packs a bit more high frequencies, but this is one of the best results we’ve heard so far. External tests confirm this result, and the wind has no effect on the microphone.

If you listen to the T+A next to the Sony (which serves as a reference), you’ll immediately notice the difference. On its own, the WH-1000XM5 do anything bad in terms of audio quality. It’s very strongly aimed at mobile use, with thick, woolly bass. The Solitaire T is immediately much more open and natural in sound, giving a very authentic feel to Lady Blackbird’s jazz tracks. But more commercial fodder, such as “Say It” by Phantom or “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, are better represented. It is not only in the perfect balance or better details, but also in the tight bass which makes the music sound more impressive. If we switch to DAC mode, there is an additional step. However, the real surprise comes when we connect the Solitaire T to the Ferrum Vandla and Cannes with the included cable. This is a fallback option on most NC headphones that you can use on an airplane to watch movies through the screen in front of you. Here it seems like an adult choice. The Solitaire T sound like a good pair of wired headphones without any compromises. ‘Metavolution’ by Rodrigo y Gabriela enters a bit modestly, but the tension that builds is aptly expressed. From the super-fast yet well-defined guitar notes to the thump of the instrument’s body, nothing seems lost in the story. This is a very good result that says a lot about the preferences that were slightly different with these high-end NC headphones than with average devices.