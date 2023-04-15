Review: The Consultant (2023) – Hashtag Pop

What attitudes are we capable of taking to achieve highlights in a company? Is there a limit to being recognized for your ability? To what extent must the responsibilities established by the supervisor be met? In addition to these, several other questions can be asked when watching “O Consultor”, the Prime Video series that is available with its first eight episodes in this first season.

I had come across this title a while ago and was about to play it, and after watching the first episode I was already sure that the series would entertain me, would blow my mind and leave several questions in the air, after all, who is it? “The Consultant”?

At a game creation company, employees Craig (Nat Wolff from The Fault in our Stars) and Elaine (Brittany O’Grady from The White Lotus) are surprised by the brutal murder of the CEO of CompWare by a boy during a youth visit. in the company. Next, we are introduced to Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), an elegant-looking man who appears on the company’s premises during the early morning after the murder, claiming to be the new person in charge of the company and asking everyone to return to work the next day. Elaine and Craig can’t figure out how or who put that man in the top position, but they heed his command as does the entire company, and CompWare business resumes. Regus Patoff presents several rather strange characteristics and, in his first team meeting, he proclaims the end of remote work and asks that everyone be in the company in less than an hour, however, not all employees are able to comply with his order and these are fired. Elaine, who until then held the position of Creative Assistant to the former CEO, understands that the Consultant’s job will be to raise profit for the company, otherwise, they should close down activities. Therefore, Elaine and Craig begin to investigate the life of Regus Patoff, and again they are surprised to discover that the former CEO signed a contract without even knowing the Consultant, which makes them seek answers to several questions that appear. throughout its unhappy tenure at CompWare.

The Consultant brings us the true image of a leadership that causes us discomfort. In the world of entertainment, we are introduced to some of these profiles, such as the famous Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from “The Devil Wears Prada”, who makes life for Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) a real hell.

In the series shown on Prime Video, the brilliant Christoph Waltz carries the weight of a protagonist and an antagonist at the same time. Throughout the season, the consultant is a man who makes us question whether what we are seeing exists only in fiction, after all, we can recognize this same leadership profile in several companies.

For millennials, Regus Patoff’s profile is a real nightmare, as it demonstrates everything this generation struggles to change as a leadership profile within companies. A big issue is to observe that during the series some orders from the consultant, even if they are absurd, are accepted by the team, for example, a new available position is made available and the employees have to fight to get this position, literally. Yes, employees decide for themselves who should stay in office after a dogfight. Looking at this fictional scenario, it is absurd that this happens in a company, but taking it to the real scenario, we see that people subject themselves to various humiliating attitudes to gain a prominent position there in their workplace. This is also valid for employees Elaine and Craig who during the season show that they are capable of doing anything to get a promotion, even though they are critical of Regus Patoff’s work. In the beginning, we see Craig as a man thirsty for attention to his creativity and always snubbed, and we see Elaine as a woman who will do anything to be noticed as an excellent leader. Both stand out for their performances, both in the construction of their characters and in the construction of their positions within CompWare.

Looking at O ​​Consultor, we see a series that makes a great satire on the corporate world and power-hungry employees, we are presented with a profile capable of doing anything to be noticed within a company. The skit is wonderfully well written by Tony Basgallop, who brings great suspense, just as he did for Servant. In each episode we are led to believe in different possibilities of where Regus Patoff came from and where the plot will take, after all, we are surprised by this character’s decision-making, but mainly by the courage and omission of the characters Elaine and Craig, respectively. The screenwriter makes us create theories of a great science fiction, but he also presents us with a great corporate comedy like in “The Office”. The complexity of the series is fascinating, and forces us to review situations that we are placed within our companies.

Once again, I want to praise here the incredible performance of Christoph Waltz, who shows once again that he does have the weight of an award-winning actor. The actor nullifies expressions and feelings for any situation, makes us believe that that boss is not even human, for not showing any kind of affection or empathy for the employees. The coldness of his scenes are rich in details such as his tone of voice, his lack of expression and his lack of gestures.

The Consultant is right in its number of episodes and in the length of each one of them, around 30 minutes, which facilitates the consumption of the season as a marathon. For lovers of suspense, the series delivers this, keeping a suspense at the end and leaving several questions open. Perhaps this could be its weak point for the audience that prefers a round series with all the dots in the “is”. But overall, the lack of response delivers an amazing first season for all its satire and all its suspense, showing that Regus Patoff’s goal is unique, and clearly you won’t find the answer within this review.

The second season of O Consultor is still unknown, as there is no official position from its producers or Prime Video, but we can believe that it will come due to the great critical acceptance. Finally, we must understand that the series does not romanticize the fact of exploitation within the corporate world, it shows how inhuman we are capable of becoming to gain power.

Note: ⭐⭐⭐⭐



