Review The Flash – Review at MovieTotal

Direction: Andy Muschietti | landscape: Christina Hodson, Joby Herold | mould: Ezra Miller (Barry Allen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne), Michael Keaton (Batman), Michael Shannon (Zod), and others | time to play: 144 minutes | Year: 2023

The multiverse is already in full swing in DC’s competing movies. But within the comic world, the concept originally started with DC with the superhero The Flash. Hence the film does not steal from others but simply follows its source material. But somehow it feels like they want to benefit from the success it is achieving by clashing with competitive realities. glitter It’s a very entertaining film, but the feeling that others have already done this can’t be completely shaken.

Now that Barry Allen as The Flash is a superhero who is part of the Justice League, he has to juggle his personal life while saving lives when called upon by Batman. Especially now, when her innocent father has to reappear to prove that he didn’t kill his wife, Barry’s mother, years ago. Suddenly, Barry discovers that when he runs as fast as he can, he can travel to the past. He can’t stop himself from making a small adjustment that saves his mother, but it turns present-day reality upside down.

They never learn either. Bruce Wayne tells Barry that he cannot change anything about the past, it is better not to even time travel. But yes, if he listens to this advice he comes across as a smart and sensible character and there would be no story to tell. Or an art house movie about a young man living with the trauma of growing up without a mother.

It’s a comic book adaptation, a superhero story. So of course Barry won’t let it rest, and what happens next is a huge change in current reality. A world he doesn’t really belong in, so the only option is to correct his mistake. Barry finds himself in 2018, the year General Zod arrives and begins to transform Earth into an environment in which humans cannot live. So the first mission is to track down Superman.

with them wonder woman DC has already taken a step away from the comic-less world Zack Snyder created for them. It was a resounding success, so now there’s plenty of room for jokes in his films. In addition, Joss Whedon contributed to Barry Allen’s portrayal of the character, making him a more three-dimensional human being.

Ezra Miller, on the other hand, was chosen for the part. If reports in showbiz are to be believed, then this is one strange person and a difficult little man in his spare time. Fighting in bars, excessive drinking and drug use, that kind of thing. A top actor can wear a mask during a performance and hide his personality, but Ezra Miller isn’t that good (yet). The scenes where he has to scream emotionally are not great, the scenes where he is emotionally calm are.

His younger self, 2018 Barry Allen, would sharply divide audiences. To one it would seem a comical version of the main character, to another a shy annoying stoner kid. Everyone will agree that Barry 2.0’s smile isn’t as funny as he thinks. Especially in this doppelgänger character, Miller’s self-righteousness shines through.

As promised in the trailer, Michael Keaton returns as Batman, which also features a musical leitmotif Danny Elfman composed for the Tim Burton films. Happily for those who know him in that role, Keaton is still a hero on many fronts – not least comedy. A body double was undoubtedly used for the fight scenes, but that’s okay, because he’s really too old for his own moves.

A valid point of criticism is the quality of the computer effects. Some images are impossible to film in reality, but what comes out of a computer is of lesser quality than it was thirty years ago. It is like a cartoon at times. Even the kids and dogs are clearly not real, but the studio was apparently fine with that.

glitter It is a spectacle full of humour. It’s nothing new these days, so it’s no more than two and a half hours of successful entertainment. Leave logic behind, this is an action packed sci-fi adventure. The fact that DC has moved away from its original serious atmosphere has done them well. Still, they would really stand out if they tried to step it up a bit.

