

Ezra Miller is Barry Allen, aka The Flash. Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) sometimes feels like the janitor of the Justice League superhero alliance. As his lightning-fast alter ego The Flash, he is primarily tasked with cleaning up other people’s messes, particularly Batman’s. but in glitter He can make and clean up his own mess. Something Miller has been dealing with in his life as well: The actor has been infuriated several times in recent years (he’s currently facing a theft and burglary lawsuit) and has been in complete isolation from the film’s promotional tour.

glitter Starting with the popular theory that if you traveled faster than light, you would travel back in time. Ignoring the wise advice of a graying Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Barry decides to make a small adjustment to that past in order to save his mother’s life and, in a way, his father’s wrongful death. Convicted of But that adjustment clearly has big consequences, the famous butterfly effect. Or as in this movie: The Canned Sun Crushed Tomato Effect.

Instead of returning to the present, Barry finds himself trapped in a time warp with his eighteen-year-old self. Or rather the eighteen year old version who didn’t lose her mother. A cranky student who has dates but no sense of responsibility. Even more problematic is that even in this timeline, Kryptonian General Zod (Michael Shannon) is on his way to “harvest” Earth. And Superman is nowhere to be seen. Neither Aquaman, Wonder Woman, or the rest of the Justice League for that matter.

lean on the past



glitter Another superhero film rooted in the space-time continuum. and like in the example Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has mainly become an excuse to bring together past more and less distinguished superhero interpreters, here and there using digital techniques to animate or revitalize the actors.

This results in several uncomfortable appearances, but also some nice supporting roles. For example, in the universe that Barry gets stuck in, he turns out to be Bruce Wayne, but this addicted recluse in flip flops has hung up his Batman costume and is played with a nice wink by Michael Keaton, who previously played Batman. Had played batman (1989) and batman returns (1992).

Meanwhile, all those time travel plots have led superhero universes to turn more and more in on themselves, with movies that no longer look forward but lean on past recognition and sadness. Several smart finds that take the audience in dizzying motion glitterAnd Ezra Miller’s always slightly alienating performance can’t keep the movie from feeling like one giant déjà vu.



glitter

Direction Andy Muschietti

Of Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton

To see Arena, City, Pathe North, De Munt, Tushinsky