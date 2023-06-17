Review: The Sonos Era 300 is an expensive but impressive speaker

With the Sonos Era 300 you buy a sleek looking Sonos speaker with powerful sound, Dolby Atmos support and a host of functions. But is the expensive speaker worth the money? You can read about it in this comprehensive Sonos Era 300 review.

pros Work sound quality Easy-to-use apps, rich Sonos ecosystem junk food no more google assistant Adapter required for ethernet Not everyone likes the design Want to know more? View All Specifications LOWEST PRICES AND CURRENT DELIVERY TIMES See all prices and stores conclusion The Sonos Era 300 is an excellent wireless speaker that delivers balanced and powerful sound, both for regular tracks and — even better — via Dolby Atmos or Apple’s Spatial Audio. You can use this speaker on its own for room-filling sound, but of course pair it with other Sonos products as well. You can also buy a number of Era 300s for stereo or surround sound in combination with a suitable Sonos soundbar, if you’re prepared to dig deeper into the pocket. Aside from these possibilities, the Era 300 is a pleasant speaker to use. You can use it via WiFi, Bluetooth, and a record player, though the latter option requires a separately available adapter. Finally, the appearance of the Era 300. There’s no arguing about taste, as while one gets excited about the Yuga 300’s design, another prefers a more traditional form factor. , Read more

According to Sonos, the Sonos Era 300 is a new type of speaker in the line-up. In practice, the Era 300 looks like an interesting alternative to the Sonos Play 5 from a few years ago. It’s almost as expensive as the 499 Euro Era 300. In this review, however, we intentionally don’t compare the speakers to each other too much. Because of their age difference. But also in appearance and specifications, as you will see as you read on.

Read also: sonos era 100 review

striking design

You can’t ignore it: The Sonos Era 300 looks special. On the one hand, it’s quintessentially a Sonos product, with a myriad of punched holes on the front and sides, the Sonos logo, and touch-sensitive touch controls on top. The color scheme is also known: black and white. Both with a matte finish, by the way, not glossy white like the subwoofer.

The Era 300 looks different from previous Sonos speakers. The detailed design is somewhat Zeppelin-like and is significantly larger and heavier (4.47 kg). Gotta love the design. I think it’s cool, but I have to say that I think Fives looks cool.

useful work

The Era 300 has useful new additions. Think a touch-sensitive bar on top with which you control the sound volume and a button that lets you switch between WiFi (Maximum WiFi 6) and Bluetooth 5.0. You’ll also find the latter function on the newer, cheaper Era 100. And just like the Era 100, the 300 has built-in microphones for voice control. You turn those microphones off with the buttons on the back. This sounds like a great option to me, since the two supported voice assistants (both from Amazon Alexa and Sonos itself) can’t handle the Dutch language. The voice assistant that can do this, Google Assistant, is not present on the Era 300 and 100. You can still use it on older Sonos speakers with a microphone. According to Sonos, Google imposed additional technical requirements to build Assistant into the new speakers, and the company has the company to thank for that. Too bad, but unfortunately for those who build a smart home around Google’s voice assistance.

We are more excited about the possibility of adding a record player to the Era 300. This can be done via Bluetooth (you can also play music from a record player on other connected Sonos speakers) and wired via the USB-C port. In the latter case you have to buy an adapter for 25 Euros. Sonos also offers a 45 euro adapter that has an Ethernet port in addition to the audio ports. The Era 300 itself doesn’t include an Ethernet port. Inquiries with Sonos reveal that the manufacturer left out the Ethernet port because few people would use it. I’m one of those people, so I’m sorry. And 45 euros for the adapter is also a solid price, especially if I have to pay 499 euros for the speakers.

The Sonos app continues to be great

One strong point of the Sonos speaker is the app (Android and iOS). The app makes setting up the speaker child’s play, offers tons of settings and integrates all kinds of radio stations and streaming services. You can easily play music on all or multiple Sonos speakers in your home – if applicable. The Epoch 300 fits perfectly into the Sonos ecosystem and, as a bonus for Apple users, is AirPlay 2 capable too.

Apple users are better off with the Era 300 than Android users anyway. The Sonos TruePlay function, which uses your smartphone’s microphone to measure the speaker’s position in the room, only works on iPhones. Those with an Android phone can use the automatic Trueplay function only on the speaker itself. It’s less advanced as it only uses the Era 300’s microphone, but it’s still usable. After fine-tuning, which is done automatically and within a few minutes the sound looks a bit more detailed.

Of course you can also pair the Era 300 with other Sonos speakers, soundbars, or subwoofers in the Sonos app. I paired the speaker with my Beam Gen 2 soundbar later in the testing period. With two Era 300s you can use them as surround speakers with your soundbar (Arc or Beam Gen 2), which I couldn’t do because I received one Era 300.

concrete sound

Interestingly, the Sonos Era 300 not only works as a standalone speaker, but can also be used as a stereo pair. Then of course you have to buy two, so that you ‘suddenly’ lose a thousand euros. Because I’ve got a review speaker, I unfortunately can’t test the stereo mode. I was able to test the Dolby Atmos function. The Era 300 supports that function as well. I listened to Dolby Atmos music through Apple Music (and received the gift of three months of listening through the Sonos app). Specifically, I chose songs like spatial audio Support, so spatial sound. In the Apple Music environment within the Sonos app, you’ll see spatial audio tracks with a Dolby Atmos signal. So you are not looking wrong. By the way, you can easily set up Apple’s Made for Spacial audio playlist.

Spatial audio tracks come into their own on the Sonos Era 300, especially if you turn the volume up a bit more. The music sounds clear and spacious and especially in the case of live songs it’s much more vibrant than the version as you hear it on the radio. It makes a difference how you sit in front of the Era 300. Do not sit fifty centimeters in front of him, but keep a little more distance. In this case, for example, songs by my favorite artist The Weeknd sound more real than I’d expect.

Even when playing ‘normal’ music, ie not optimized for spatial audio and without Dolby Atmos optimization, the Era 300 makes it clear that you’re listening to a more expensive speaker. The sound seems spacious, much wider than the dimensions of the speaker. Other than that, the sound is nice and full and with plenty of bass. And the speaker can be loud, at least louder than desired in my living room. It’s nice that even without adjustments from the studio, the music sounds nice and detailed. The Era 300 sends sound in different directions and you notice when you stand or sit a little further away from the speaker. I don’t feel like the sound is coming from the speakers on my sideboard, it’s mostly coming from across the width of the room. If I stand close to the speaker, of course I will notice where the sound is coming from.

difference with epoch 100

Before the Epoch 300, I tested the Epoch 100. With its suggested retail price of 279 euros, it is much cheaper than the 499 euros that Sonos asks for the Era 300. The price difference is not reflected in the functions, but in the sound difference. The larger Era 300 has more audio components that are slightly further out and produce a more spacious, full and powerful sound. The quantity can be even higher, although I doubt if you often notice a difference in practice. You have to spin the speaker very hard. Perhaps you do this at a party in a large living room. A better reason to save up for the Era 300 is support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, which are missing in the Era 100.

Conclusion: Buy the Sonos Era 300?

The Sonos Era 300 is an excellent wireless speaker that delivers balanced and powerful sound, both for regular tracks and — even better — via Dolby Atmos or Apple’s Spatial Audio. You can use this speaker on its own for room-filling sound, but of course pair it with other Sonos products as well. You can also buy a number of Era 300s for stereo or surround sound in combination with a suitable Sonos soundbar, if you’re prepared to dig deeper into the pocket. Aside from these possibilities, the Era 300 is a pleasant speaker to use. You can use it via WiFi, Bluetooth, and a record player, though the latter option requires a separately available adapter. Finally, the appearance of the Era 300. There’s no arguing about taste, as while one gets excited about the Yuga 300’s design, another prefers a more traditional form factor. The fact is that the Sonos Era 300 is a very good speaker, although there is also a suggested retail price of 499 euros. If you want to spend less on a modern Sonos speaker and you don’t mind losing sleep over the lack of Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, the cheaper Era 100 is an interesting option.