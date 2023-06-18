Review: The star cast of Hollywood Vampires bites Pinkpop

He’s there? Wasn’t he sick or something? or fell There’s only one name buzzing about campsites and stages this weekend: Johnny Depp. Perhaps the biggest global star ever to step onto the most famous trotting and racing track in the Netherlands. Ironically, this icon doesn’t owe his fame to his fame as a musician — and that’s why everyone heads to the main stage at lunchtime to see if he can play the Hollywood Vampires guitarist. is in form. Can this man really do everything?

Photography Paul Barendregt

Do people really forget that there are more icons in the ranks of Hollywood vampires? For example, Baron Alice Cooper of Shock Rock flies at the head of the pack of bloodsuckers. Cooper, now 75, is retiring in good company with Aerosmith founder and star guitarist Joe Perry.

The trio spawned a supergroup in 2015 to honor deceased rock stars by playing their music. Named after an obscure drinking club in the 1970s, the company was supplemented by band members of the current Founding Orchestra. Today he shares the stage with Aerosmith keyboardist Buck Johnson, Alice Cooper Band/Mötley Crüe drummer Glenn Sobel, and The Cult bassist Chris Wyse.

Depp is exactly the one who initially finds little shelter on stage. As if he suddenly takes on a supporting role. Does the transition from millions of listeners invisible to him to thousands attending concerts in front of him still have an effect on him? Luckily, during a tribute to David Bowie, his recent injury didn’t stop him from seizing his moment after a few awkward minutes. he sings his version heroes with enthusiasm, as opposed to humming into the microphone during the first as bad as i am And that doesn’t even sound like a backing guitar without qualification. The surprise of the day has arrived. Perry casually chews gum, Cooper sways and the rest of the band follows.

And while piracy may no longer be a crime in the eyes of Captain Depp, aka Jack Sparrow, we can only label Hollywood Vampires as a star-studded cover band. But is it really so if you yourself are in the cradle of hit movies outside school Or walk this Way? If forty percent of your setlist is your own songs? debatable. opener i want my now This proves that Johnny can not only stand on his feet again. A sleek rock anthem that wouldn’t be out of place on a new Twisted Sister album. same is the case with raise the dead. Or people who died, which makes you yearn for a new Turbonegro album. All your songs.

Hollywood vampires might not be snapping everyone’s neck today, that’s a fact. It’s like a nail in the coffin for the music purist – and a draw for the crowd. Whether they’ll reach the general public if the pack includes regular mortals is anyone’s guess. And for some visitors who have converted to rock and roll on Saturday afternoons, it can never get crazier: ‘That other guitarist, isn’t he… Adam Sandler?’

seen: Pinkpop 2023, June 17 (5:15 pm) on South Stage. Read all of our Pinkpop reports here.

