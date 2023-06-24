Review: The Weeknd Takes Out the Arena With Heavy Hit Power (Concert)

on their album cover after hours (2020) The Weeknd is pictured with a broken nose that can’t suppress his smile, and doesn’t seem to care about the blows he’s currently receiving from his role at a sold-out Johan Kruijsf Arena, which There has been a lot of criticism. series Sculpture, For two consecutive nights, the Canadian superstar will grace the stadium with lavish decorations and a set list full of hit songs.

Photography Mark Prodanovic

The setting on stage is somewhat like a movie eyes wide Shut (1999), a bunch of occultists, dressed in white, were moving ominously across the stage. Meanwhile, the masked singer moves past the stuffy buildings, like a mirror ball, of his city under the moon hanging from the ceiling – the backdrop to his songs. His stage presence has always bordered on shyness, but now The Weeknd has the courage to bare his chest and wave his arms. Sometimes a rehearsed sentence pops up: ‘It’s been a long time since I’ve been here. Who was here…’, and so he counts all the years he was in the Netherlands and ends in 2011, after which he balloon house commitment from his mixtape era day ones,

introduction of Mountain Almost violent. The fans screech as the flamethrower’s heat hits your face, and the bass hits your torso with such force that you can expect a rib to hurt at any moment. When The Weeknd throws his clenched fist in the air, there’s another round, and another round, and another… until the song really starts and the beer starts flying. it is natural Simple pop what The Weeknd makes, but also punk-like jet-black R&B fuck youMindset. Love Songs for Haunted Ghosts. Too crew Love Such is the intro, but through those piercing cymbals. If you’re not a fan you’ll curse the sound, but as a fan you’ll want it to hurt because all the niceties are hung on the coat rack in the entrance tonight.

Musically, The Weeknd presents a revival of a revival: the 1980s through the lens of the 2000s. For example, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (his real name) was one of those kids who got to know bands like Wang Chung and Talk Talk through video games. Grand Theft Auto Vice City, with Exhibit ‘B’ a silver statue high above him on stage in the vaporwave aesthetic. The entire set list is an ode to the era that proved so inspirational to Canadians, and where some of the songs, despite their tremendous hit power, are a bit stylistic – blind light, For example – he dares to go deeper than average with his amphetamine-driven new wave Best of the 80s!playlist.

Live, his vocals sound exactly like on record: no chest screams or rumbling screams, but a steady heady voice that resembles Michael Jackson’s vocals in timbre. The Weeknd is the child of Ethiopian immigrants, and the melodic naturalness that characterized Ethiopian pop music of the last century can be heard in its understated vulnerability, as each note is filled with layered emotion without the need to exhale. Love and loss are interchangeable in The Weeknd’s world kissing country, and that they are metaphors for each other can be clearly heard can’t feel my faceWhich is about love affair on the one hand and cocaine consumption on the other.

He has often had to deal with controversy in recent weeks Sculpture, In the age of information, everything needs to be understood immediately and people foam at the mouth when a positive message does not surface. In contrast, The Weeknd paints still lifes driven by nostalgia and heartbreak, danceable but dark eighties pop, crafted at home in the shadows by someone that people find it hard to fathom. Is.

This makes his songs and live shows even more impressive: you can’t imagine that people love his music because of his personality, quite the contrary: it’s his impressive setlist that draws audiences to arenas and attracts people. I want to know who is there. Behind the mask, which comes off in the middle of the show. The critics will shame him anyway, but the nearly one million people who attended the two evenings in Amsterdam show that The Weeknd’s music speaks for itself.

seen: June 23 at Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam