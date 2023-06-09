review | ultra-six

Comes sixteen years after the release of Extreme saudades de rock Finally with a new album. called the plate Sixincludes twelve new songs, four of which have been released early.

The band’s sixth album features sensitive songs and exceptional solos by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. Although the lyrics for the tracks were written by Nuno Bettencourt and lead singer Gary Cherone, the originality does not shine through. Many songs are full of clichés. With lyrics like: ‘You gave it all you got’ And ‘Nobody told you it was gonna be easy’, the band does not give the impression that much time was spent writing the songs. while Gary Cherone believes that some of the songs are among the best he has written.

with an equally hackneyed title Rise The album begins. The song starts off weak and has a chorus equal to the caliber of a mediocre boy band. Yet Extreme manages to elevate the song to a higher level with a lengthy guitar solo. This is followed by the rhythmic drums and clean backing vocals of Kevin Figueredo.

Rise isn’t the only song that stands or falls with Bettencourt’s guitar solo small town beautiful And thicker than blood Get backed up with the voice of the long haired guitarist.

Also, there are some songs in the album which do not impress much. are together like this save me Three different angles in one digit. Despite this, the song remains monotonous and does not reach the climax. Too mask Not for taste. When the track starts, it seems I Kissed a Girl The song seems to use more beats and verses from other famous songs by Katy Perry and later. Dramatically it is not strong and the contrasts are thrown on the head.

Still, the band manages to deliver a familiar sound, as the electronic intro x out and shoot right Six Perfect extreme sound yet. Namely, the sound of a band that doesn’t stick to one genre. As Nuno Bettencourt said in 1991, ‘we don’t like categories’ and this certainly proves it x out,

#Rebel That’s the delicious Extreme Sauce. When you hear the first tone, you are immediately hooked and you cannot sit still. with rawHey’ Gary Cherone takes you through the chorus. When men sing the bridge together, you can’t escape their passion. This in combination with a beautiful black and white video clip, recorded in the studio late #Rebel See what Extreme means: four men with a passion for music. Or as the lead singer would say: ‘A little piss and a whole lot of passion with vinegar!’

Although the band tries to sell the album well in the media, they cannot avoid Six Doesn’t get 10 for originality. However, the album is generally extreme, as it does not stick to one genre. From heavy rock to a cheerful ballad about pretty girls; The band knows how to get the balance right here.