Reynaldo Rueda to call up surprise veteran for Honduras vs. Costa Rica in March

2024-03-02
21 days left until important commitment between honduras vs costa rica for the last ticket of America’s Cup Which will happen in the United States in 2024.
dallas This will be the home of this duality and bicolorWith many casualties, this clash will be faced in the match in the Central American Classic Toyota Stadium On March 23 at 5:15 pm Catracha time.
Before this commitment, Reynaldo Rueda He has set his mind on attack options in which he will have to compensate for the losses incurred Choco Lozano (suspension), Albert Ellis (injury) and Rommel Quioto (discard).
it’s because of that Ten Knew that the young Honduran alenis vargas Has been called for commitments before Costa Rica and El Salvador.
The 20-year-old winger made his debut last week of MLS with Sporting Kansas City, The club which has already been informed of this fenafuth For transfer of footballer fifa date At the end of March.
It is to be added that Reynaldo Rueda He has a list of 60 pre-selected players for this match, but only 23 will be taken into consideration.
In the attacking axis, the Colombian included Derrickson Vuelto (Real España), Solani Solano (Olympia), Alanis Vargas (Sporting Kansas – MLS), Brian Roches (Leira – Portugal), Rigoberto Rivas (Hatayspor – Turkey), Luis Palma (Celtic). included. – Scotland).
Also: Yeison Mejía (Motagua), Douglas Martínez (Indy XI – USL), César Guillén (Lobos UPNFM), Antony García (Colorado Rapids 2 – MLS Next Pro), Michael Chirinos (Olympia), Carter Bowden (Real España), Jorge Benguche (AC Bellinzona – Switzerland) and Jerry Bengtsson (Olympia).
This Saturday, March 2, Alanis Vargas could get minutes in the second game of the season when Sporting Kansas hosts Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m.
Honduras casualties: Edric Menjivar (injury), Bubba Lopez (injury), Daniel Maldonado (suspension), Joseph Rosales (suspension) Choco Lozano (suspension), Albert Ellis (suspension), Rommel Quioto (dismissed).
