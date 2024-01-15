Reynaldo Rueda to call up surprise veteran for Honduras vs. Costa Rica in March

2024-03-02



21 days left until important commitment between honduras vs costa rica for the last ticket of America’s Cup Which will happen in the United States in 2024.

dallas This will be the home of this duality and bicolorWith many casualties, this clash will be faced in the match in the Central American Classic Toyota Stadium On March 23 at 5:15 pm Catracha time.

Before this commitment, Reynaldo Rueda He has set his mind on attack options in which he will have to compensate for the losses incurred Choco Lozano (suspension), Albert Ellis (injury) and Rommel Quioto (discard).