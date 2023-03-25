Rian Johnson takes us behind the scenes of ‘Glass Onion’ in new promo video; Check out!

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’sequel to the acclaimed ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘ which arrives at Netflix in December 23, 2022got a new one featurette official.

The behind-the-scenes video features the director rian johnson and the protagonist cast revealing secrets of the feature.

Previously, images of the main characters were released.

Between them, Edward Norton (‘Hidden Beauty’), dave bautista (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), kate hudson (‘Almost Famous’), Leslie Odom Jr. (‘Hamilton’), Kathryn Hahn (‘WandaVision’) and Janelle Monae (‘The chosen one’).

It is worth remembering that the Netflix disbursed more than $400 million to acquire the rights to produce the sequels to ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘, which was one of the big surprises of 2019, earning several nominations and awards on the festival circuit and setting the stage for a new universe of mystery.

The sequels will also bring back the writer and director rian johnson.

The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and became one of last year’s most acclaimed works.

With a budget of just $40 millionthe film grossed more than US$300 million worldwide.

