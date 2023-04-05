RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Progress Report – Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II And Warzone 2.0 Season 03 Update | #Games #Industry | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ team reveals new detections and tools in the fight against cheaters, including in Ranked

Since its launch the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team has developed and implemented new techniques to combat unfair play on Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. In the Season 03 Progress Report, we detailed several new security measures and detections to protect all modes, with a special focus on Ranked Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat has a zero tolerance policy regarding cheating in any mode, including Ranked:

All accounts caught cheating may be permanently banned from all game titles. call of dutyas indicated in the Security Policy and Compliance .

. Records for locked accounts will be removed from the Top 250 Ranked and other competitive rankings.

Ranked Specific: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat and development studios may adjust the Skill Rating (SR) of players who have frequently played with and benefited from cheating accounts, even if they themselves did not cheat.

REPEAT RESEARCH TOOL

Thanks to the teams at the development studios, #TeamRICOCHET has deployed a new Replays investigation tool to help protect the integrity of multiplayer from Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

Using recorded and stored match data, our teams can upload and view any completed matches as part of our investigation process. Replay will be used as one of many tools by the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team and our partner studios to identify cheating behavior in all multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0including Ranked.

Regarding Classification both in Modern Warfare II like in Warzone 2.0, #TeamRICOCHET will automatically capture and store all match data from the highest levels of competition for possible use in investigations. We are also capturing match data from suspicious accounts in all multiplayer modes to facilitate access to Replays.

Although a new tool for #TeamRICOCHET, the Replay feature has already assisted in investigations of suspicious accounts that have resulted in permanent bans.

Any player caught cheating through any of our systems will be banned from all game titles. call of duty described in the Security and Compliance policy. Banned players will be removed from all leaderboards.

Reporting any cheating behavior you encounter is helpful to our investigative process. Reporting helps flag accounts for review through our systems, including replay, so we encourage everyone to use in-game tools to report suspicious players. Learn how to report players on the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat website.

DETECTION OF THIRD PARTY HARDWARE DEVICES

Since our previous progress report, #TeamRICOCHET has developed and tested a detection of third-party hardware devices that alter the game experience of call of duty. These devices act as a “passthrough” for controllers on PC and console, and when used inappropriately or maliciously, can provide the player with the ability to gain an unfair advantage in-game, such as reducing or eliminating recoil.

Testing Completed: This detection is rolling out globally across all platforms.

PC or console users detected to be using third-party hardware devices that affect the gaming experience of Modern Warfare II either Warzone 2.0 they will first see a warning about the inappropriate use of these devices (bottom screen).

Continued misuse of these devices may result in additional warnings, deployment of mitigations, account or feature suspensions, or banning of the offending account on all titles. call of dutyin accordance with our Security and Compliance Policy.

We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of this new detection and update our systems to prevent further circumvention over time.

We know players have been asking us to look into misuse on these devices, and we’re excited to lay the groundwork for this detection to protect against unfair play on PC and console.

IN-GAME MITIGATIONS

The videos below represent the previously disclosed mitigations that are currently active on both Modern Warfare II like in Warzone 2.0, with other unannounced surprises deployed and in the testing or planning phase. Mitigations are used to negatively affect the cheater experience, while also giving our team the opportunity to collect valuable data from bad actors. This information provides the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team with valuable information to help combat its behavior in the future.

HIDING – The process of hiding legitimate players from cheaters.

DISARM – The process of removing weapons and equipment from cheaters while they are in the game.

DAMAGE SHIELD – The process of providing legitimate players with a protective barrier against cheaters.

The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team is constantly monitoring and adjusting our systems to help combat cheating we see in all modes, including Ranked, banning players of all titles that engage in this type of behavior.

ADDITIONAL BEHAVIOR WARNINGS

Illegal account empowerment, causing in-game technical errors and griefing against players are against the Security and Compliance Policy and the Code of Conduct of call of duty. Players who engage in these behaviors will see in-game warnings detailing these violations.

If these behaviors persist, accounts may be subject to additional warnings and penalties, including game or feature suspensions, progression resets, and more. Read the Security and Compliance Policy to learn more about these violations and their consequences.

The above represents just a few of the advances #TeamRICOCHET has been working on. Our team is constantly fighting to block cheaters and preserve fair play. Follow the social channels of call of duty to be aware of any updates or information that may come from #TeamRICOCHET in the future.

Keep alert.

