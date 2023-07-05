Ridderkerks Dagblade | North Sea Jazz 2023: ‘What a delight to be back again’

It all started in 1976 in The Hague. With some jazz performances in six halls and 9000 visitors. Since then, the North Sea Jazz Festival has grown steadily and is now one of the largest jazz festivals in the world. This weekend, around 90,000 enthusiasts from around the world will flock to Rotterdam for more than 150 performances across sixteen stages. Festival director Jan Willem Leuken and his team are ready. “This time again it’s a line-up that will leave you giddy.”

The festival moved from The Hague to Rotterdam in 2006, which was also Lueken’s first year as festival director. According to him, last year’s expansion of Rotterdam Ahoy with a new hall complex resulted in a “beautiful new hall and a better distribution of spectators”. Two editions had to be canceled due to Corona, but it was allowed again in 2022. Like other festivals, NSJ also struggled to find enough experienced staff in all areas in the last edition after Corona that the entire organization needed. He says this time there was no such tension, but all the costs went up.

The program includes such legends as Buddy Guy, Tom Jones, the Marsalis Brothers, Pat Metheny and John McLaughlin. ‘Regulars’ including Gregory Porter, Snarky Puppy and Marcus Miller also play. There are a notable number of women on the bill, says Luken, with Jill Scott, Mavis Staples, and Lizzo, for example. Artist in Residence Esperanza Spalding is on stage at times. British hip-hop has also contributed a lot to this. And then dozens of other big and small foreign and domestic names on the bill, in venues big and small.

Themes running through the concert include diversity and musical heritage, inspired by the abolition of slavery 150 years ago. It spawned several major projects at different stages, “a journey with musical influences that came to the Netherlands through this route and that have been decisive for the musical diversity of our country to this day”. In this way, national and international artists, writers and composers, together with the Metropole Orquesta, will tell the migrant story in word and sound in 2023.

Exhibitions, workshops, live podcasts, clinics and interviews take place during the festival. Like last year, viewers can also ‘jam’ themselves.

In the days leading up to NSJ, Rotterdam is already dominating the North Sea round town, with 350 performances at 125 venues across the city. And then the NN North Sea Jazz Festival, the official name, will be celebrated on 7, 8 and 9 July. Lueken: “After nearly a year of planning, organizing, preparing and meeting, what a joy it is to finally get started with what it is: music.”

