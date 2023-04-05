Ridley Scott-directed sequel will star Paul Mescal

New Paramount movie won’t be prequel to Russell Crowe’s story

Gladiator became a huge hit in the 2000s, propelling Russell Crowe to stardom and winning the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now, the film has a sequel in development, and in addition to the return of Ridley Scott as director and producer, the work had its main actor revealed: Paul Mescalin aftersun It is Normal Peoplewill star in the new film.

The project will not be a prequel, in fact continuing the story – which is why there will be a change of protagonists. Mescal will interpret Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in the original work. According to the reporter Boris Kitof The Hollywood Reporter, Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Richard Madden It is Timothée Chalamet were considered for the role, before Mescal was cast.

Recently, the actor has stood out for his work in aftersun, an independent film that stood out in the awards season and began to appear in bets for Oscar nominees. Also, he was in the series Normal People, where he won over audiences in the role of a college student. Your upcoming projects include foewith Saoirse Ronan, strangerswith Claire Foy and Napoleonstarring Joaquin Phoenix.

The film will be produced by Paramountalthough the Universal, which supported the first film, has the rights to co-produce the sequel as it is being developed. Ridley Scott will also serve as producer, alongside Michael Pruss, Doug Wick It is Lucy Fisher. The script will be written by David Scarpaknown for his work on The Man in the High Castle, All the Money in the World It is The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Currently, the sequence Gladiator does not have a release date.

