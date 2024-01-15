Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez wear Emmanuel Khan sunglasses

A favorite accessory for stars who need to remain anonymous, sunglasses are an extraordinary asset for avoiding the gaze of an overly insistent photographer, or for hiding a too-short night and puffy eyes.

And while the sunglasses market features a plethora of brands ready to battle it out for a photo of their products placed on a celebrity’s nose, one French label has stood out from the crowd over the past two days.

Rihanna’s sunglasses for Valentine’s Day in Paris

On the evening of February 14, 2024, when she went for Valentine’s Day dinner with A$AP Rocky at Caesar’s restaurant in Paris, Rihanna play a pair of sunglassesEmmanuel Khan, To complete the nude satin look – a skirt dior By john galliano and a fur Yves Saint Laurent By Tom Ford, the superstar chose the Angeli model with an oval frame adorned with 18-karat gold monogram.