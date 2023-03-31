Rihanna and Selena lead ranking of biggest beauty brands created by celebrities

A cosmeticify, a famous international cosmetics retailer, created a ranking to elect the biggest celebrity-led beauty brands in the world. The research looked at factors such as revenue and social media popularity to define the most successful lines and products in the industry in 2013. Rihanna leads continues to lead the ranking with the ‘fenty beauty‘, but investments of Selena Gomez It is Ariana Grande are not far behind.

“Focused on providing makeup for all skin tones, Fenty Beauty achieved an overall score of 9.76/10 with annual revenue of $582,833,321.37 – Earning your spot at number one“, said the publication about the line drawn up by Rihanna. The survey highlighted the spread of the brand by other continents and the space in the singer’s presentation at the super bowl.

“Over the past two years, this company has gone from strength to strength, including the fact that their line is now available for purchase in 8 African countries and was even featured at the Super Bowl by Rihanna herself” – Cosmetify.

The next ranking pop diva is Selena Gomez. With the ‘rare beauty‘, the singer secured the third place in the ranking, behind only RiRi and Kylie Jennerand with the score 8.97/10. The star mark of “Only Murders in The Building” also assumes the Top of Google’s Most Searched Celebrity Brands List in 2023.

“With a mission to ‘shatter unrealistic standards of perfection’, Rare Beauty sets itself apart from other brands in the industry by focusing on the importance of mental health alongside selling its high-quality makeup products” – Cosmetify.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, halsey It is hayley williams also stand out in the ranking.

