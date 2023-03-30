Rihanna announces ‘Lift me Up’, song from the soundtrack of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – Zoeira

The singer Rihanna announced that he will release music, this Friday (28), confirming his return to his musical career. The song will be featured on the film’s soundtrack. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After’ and had already been announced as a release by Marvel on Tuesday (25).

The return of the artist from Barbados had already been considered since her confirmation as an attraction from the Super Bowl halftime in 2023. In addition to the song, it is expected that Rihanna will also release a musical album in the coming months.

On Tuesday, the “confirmation” was made by a video published by studio on the social networks of the film directed by Ryan Coogler. In the released images, the title of the film gives space for the letter “R” and the release date of the novelty.

Meanwhile, earlier this Wednesday afternoon (26), Rihanna also confirmed via social media. With a few words, the artist from Barbados also revealed the name of the song: ‘Lift me Up’. Check out the movie trailer:

Rihanna and Anita

Last Tuesday (25), Rihanna announced Anitta as the musical attraction of “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4”, the annual fashion show of the singer’s lingerie brand, which premieres on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell sing. At the show, models and personalities such as Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk and Lily Singh, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch are confirmed.