Rihanna in jumpsuit at Pharrell’s first show for Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 men’s show was anyone who was in Paris on Tuesday night. Beyonce and Jay-Z, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are just a few of them a listers who sat on the Pont Neuf to see Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for the fashion house, and of course they were all dressed in their best. Rihanna chose a jumpsuit that opened up to reveal her baby bump, a matching bra, and both a choker and midriff necklace.

Rihanna at the Louis Vuitton show

An open (baby) belly is Rihanna’s signature style move to become. Just think about the pink vintage Chanel coat she wore during her first pregnancy announcement, or the skintight babydoll dress she rocked at the Dior show in March 2022. The one-piece arrived in the new ‘demoflage’ print that Williams created for the collection, which combines the Louis Vuitton Damier motif with classic camo.

However, her best assistant was jeweled beanie Which matched A$AP Rocky’s hat. It made for an adorable couple moment that proved that while they’re incredibly stylish, the pair are even better together.

This article was originally published by Vogue UK.