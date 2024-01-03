Rihanna is already wearing the star boot trend of 2024

Every performance of his is a lesson in style. Between vintage nuggets and cutting-edge pieces from the latest designer collections, Rihanna Makes and breaks trends. After setting the pace for couture week in Paris, young mom makes remarkable return to America

Rihanna confirms the major boot trend of the moment

Seen on the streets of Los Angeles on February 2, Rihanna Confirmed new shoe trend worth following. Every winter, follow your boot trend and this season, kitten heels Be present at the first position of the podium. Originated by fashion experts who worshiped the minimalist fashion of the 1990s, they are naturally making a remarkable comeback.

As easy as they are to wear, they are comfortable, and they easily stand the test of the road too. These shoes, which ruled a crazy decade, have been unanimously appreciated by celebrities for many seasons. Some people add a dose of coolness By choosing models with wide, loose uppers that fall on the legs. Leading by example with lace up shoes all in He Rihanna Worn. How to make them suitable? solo singer Lift me up Paired them with an all black look including jogging pants wake up nya vinyl coat a hat martin rose And the key bag of the moment: horseshoe chain Of gucci,