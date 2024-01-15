Rihanna is making ends meet in Paris, Charlene of Monaco is struggling; Is Taylor Swift Already On The Verge Of A Breakup? The sweet friendship between Brad Pitt and Ines in LA, Tony Parker insta-broke; Tom Cruise hosts tea parties, Atal’s dog urinates on Philon tree

Here we have news from Adele Exarchopoulos and François Civil. Still together, the two artists went to New York for a break. Not super super sexy, they’re photographed at the airport in loose-fitting attire, as Quebecers say: joggers, sweatshirts, leggings and woollies – my grandmother who channeled her way to take the plane is surely in her grave. Are changing. But we’ll be happy to know that “Adèle, strong and balanced, does François a lot of good”, the one who absorbs the stress, literally turning his hair grey.

Luxembourg’s royal family lends its heir apparent to a nursing home. Little Prince François of Luxembourg visited a retirement home, and at less than a year old, well settled in his parents’ arms, he smiled, winked and spread happiness like a pro. Seeing the happy look of a resident after his royal Gauji Gauji, there is a definite outlet.

Gabriel is not alone in Atal Matignon : Our very young Prime Minister had installed in the walls not his Plus 1, but his dog, a young black Chow-Chow named Volta. The close-up, revealing, tells us that the animal wanders leisurely through the mansion’s garden where each new occupant is invited to plant a new tree. Volta has chosen a very special place where she waters it daily: François Fillon’s dogwood tree.

Is Tom Cruise going to be England’s Martha Stewart? The most bankable actor ever spends his Sundays hosting tea parties. And everyone is running there! It was during one of them that he met his new girlfriend, the Russian Alesina Khairova, who had been introduced to her by a friend. “He brings a butler, serves homemade cakes. He feels much better in England than in LA. Away from Scientology and Hollywood?

read this also

Taylor Swift deepfake takes the web by storm, this is just the tip of the iceberg

alexandre kominek announced his wife : “He is the most extraordinary man in the world. She’s really my girl,” the comedian announced on the Le Salame set. He was, of course, talking about Florence Foresti, whose life he has shared for more than two years.

And Carla Bruni, she declares her man : Nicolas Sarkozy eats peanuts and shows off his biscuits in the Moroccan desert, also via the phone of his wife Carla Bruni. “I love you like this,” the top model captioned a series of photos where the former president appears to be as relaxed as a young man – and we’re a little surprised, sitting on a chair in a luxurious setting.

And then the last item in the Valentine’s Day section: Rihanna and her partner Asap Rocky celebrated at this cult party From (kitsch but cult) to… drum roll… Paris, the city of love, for those who don’t know Anne Hidalgo. Italian dinner near the Arc de Triomphe with truffle pizza and Milanese escalope, long skirt and beige fur top, red roses brought by the driver: all the boxes are ticked, the couple is in good spirits!

Denis Brognard is relaxing in the sun, but he doesn’t want to show it. On the front page of Public, the TV host is photographed in Mauritius. Drinking Mai Tais? Getting a massage on the beach? Sculpt your body before the next Kohn Lanta marathon? No, the main concern of their stay would be to avoid sunburn. Diligently, the 56-year-old presenter has covered her face full screen and is wearing an anti-UV T-shirt. Unfortunately, he forgot his weapon! The result is a beautiful brand, like the white jersey of the Tour de France.

read this also

Adriana Karembeau leaves Stormi Bugsy, Natalie Portman files for divorce; Charlene of Monaco is having a dressing room collapse, Meghan Markle is being forced into labour; Flavi Flament is happy, Queen Camilla is not afraid

Prince Harry is relying on his father’s cancer to bring him closer to his family. This was originally said by the son of Charles III during a lengthy American interview. “I love my family” and it was nice for him to jump on a plane to see them as soon as his illness was announced, yes, but he’s also thinking about becoming an American citizen, because he ” It feels great here”. A declaration of love for her adopted country, which fits and goes wrong when her brand new website, sussex.com, is released. The estranged couple want to present a banner, a unified image around the Sussexes, and use the royal coat of arms as a logo. Meghan and Harry have also decided to give this last name (this surname?) to their two children, which shows that they are no longer shying away from contradictions. For here, they also continue to sell “emptiness” and the British press is angry to see them looking for “butter and butter”.

John Travolta refuses to be the butt of jokes : The star of Grease finds herself in an Italian trap against her will: during a festive evening broadcast on Rai 1, she is forced to dance to the sound of “The Duck Pond” (Il ballo del qua qua, in VI) Was forced to. Among the extras dressed as big yellow chicks. With an embarrassed, closed face, the actor is seen asking for help with his eyes. He felt so cornered that he apparently protested the broadcast of the sequence which was removed from the network and the channel’s website. Without taking into account that the Internet forgets nothing…

read this also

Charlene and Stephanie of Monaco are messing around, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are fighting; Danny Boone and Laurence Arne postpone wedding; Sharon Stone takes semi-retirement from sex; Leticia Hallyday is them. till; Claudia Schiffer takes her pussy out

Taylor Swift fans are predicting the imminent (or almost) end of her relationship with Travis Kelce. The reason? The footballer was out of his depth during the Super Bowl match and started screaming at his 65-year-old coach like a rotten fish after one of his teammates made a bad pass. The gentleman doesn’t really seem shaken by this, but for “Swifties” who are constantly influenced by good feelings, inclusivity, and philanthropically mindedness, this is shocking. To be precise, the expiration date will be even before summer.

Charlene of Monaco, Monégasque’s qualification to the EuroLeague Basketball Championship takes part with a more attractive family than ever before. With her blonde locks and earrings as big as her smile, the princess is definitely in heaven when she attends sporting events. Twins Jacques and Gabriella were also part of the outing, wearing the same blue jeans and black T-shirt. The outing, which was described as a “surprise”, was apparently not recorded in the diary and allowed the prince to show support for his wife, given a Vuitton jacket worth around 5,000 euros. , which she was wearing on her back that evening, clearly shows us that she has no intention of changing her lifestyle despite recent revelations.

Finally, before watching “Things of Life”: Mathieu Kassovitz is still traveling on crutches 5 months after his serious motorcycle accident, but with a smile on his face. Tony Parker is alone: ​​The retired basketball player himself announced the end of his three-year relationship with tennis player Alize Lim. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are good parents: They allowed their youngest, 15-year-old Seraphina, to shave her head and dye the remaining hair a striking pink color. Ines de Ramon moved in with Brad Pitt. The sexy plumber from “Desperate Housewives” is the headliner of Dancing with the Stars: Michael Denton has agreed to take part in the program for a fee of 300,000 euros. The good news is that he can be “encountered” on the streets of Paris, so then? Kanye West’s 800,000 euro ratchets cause blisters: in any case, Internet users discover this when they watch a video with a strange (and ugly) blister in the middle of the singer’s upper lip.

read this also

Renaud remarried; Orelson has a baby, Kim Kardashian has a new fiancée and psoriasis; David Beckham is crazy about his new girl, Heidi Klum is crazy about dildos and sausages; Clooney is different, Madonna is four-on-one; Celine Dion pays her son