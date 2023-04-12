Rihanna overtakes Katy Perry to become the first most followed woman on Twitter

After overcoming Katy Perry, Rihanna managed to become the most followed woman on Twitter. According to Social Blade, the “Lift Me Up” singer now has 108,278,326 followers on the social media platform — making her the most followed woman in the world and fourth most followed account of all time.

Currently, its closest competitors are Justin bieberwhich ranks third with 113,171,252 followers and Barack Obama who is the second most followed account, with 132,941,739 followers. Elon Musk – who became the owner of Twitter last October – is in first place, with 134,341,896 followers.

Previously, Katy Perry held the title of most followed woman on the platform. Now with 108,258,344 followers, the pop star was ranked as the fifth most followed Twitter account globally.

second pregnancy

A new baby pregnancy by Rihanna was announced during the halftime show of SuperBowl, in February. Even wearing a look all in red and well glued, the belly left doubts. Thus, it was necessary for the singer’s advisory to confirm the new pregnancy in a note released after the event.

Maternity

The star’s first child was born in May 2022. The baby is the result of the singer’s relationship with the rapper A$AP Rocky, father of her second child. So far, the artists have not revealed the name of the child. In an interview with UK Voguethe star gave details of how the experience of being a mother is being and how she deals with some of the details of motherhood.

“It’s everything (being a mother)! You really don’t remember what life was like before, it’s something really crazy! You literally try to remember, and there really are before pictures of me, but the feelings, the urges, the things that you appreciate, everything, you just can’t relate because it just doesn’t matter.”stated Rihanna.

“You enter a hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s insane. And, my goodness, the first few days are crazy. Do not you sleep. Just don’t sleep. We came home, extremely tired, and we had nobody. It was just us, the parents and the baby. Man you become a zombie for the most part”, he completed.

