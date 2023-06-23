Rihanna passes out CEO torch of lingerie brand Savage x Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has found a new CEO. Since its inception in 2018, the pop star and businesswoman have been at the helm of the brand. Now she passes the torch to Hilary Super, former CEO of Anthropology Group.

Like her hugely successful makeup line Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is all about inclusivity. Lace panties, colorful bustiers, delicate bralettes, but also boxer shorts and jockstraps – thongs for men – are available from XS to 5XL.



According to Bloomberg, the IPO will value Savage x Fenty at around 2.7 billion euros.



This diversionary strategy hasn’t hurt the Barbadian pop star. Forbes last year valued Fenty Beauty at $2.8 billion, making Rihanna’s stake worth $1.4 billion (1.17 billion euros). But her lingerie subsidiary, founded in 2018, has also become a billion-dollar company. In February 2022, Savage x Fenty raised $115 million in fresh capital and was then valued at $1 billion. Rihanna still holds a 30 percent stake, in addition to rapper Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and Bernard Arnault’s investment fund L Catterton.

Anthropology

While Rihanna serves as chair of the board of directors, Hilary is taking over as CEO of Super Savage x Fenty. Super is a rot in the retail business. She previously held leadership positions at retailers such as Guess, American Eagle and Gap.

Cosmetics make Rihanna a billionaire

As of 2021, Super was the CEO of Anthropologie Group. The American chain offers clothing, furniture, interior items and jewelery and also has stores in France, the Netherlands and the UK. Anthropologie is part of URBN Brands



Including youth apparel chain Urban Outfitters.

SUPER has already learned valuable lessons about inclusivity at Anthropologie. One of her greatest achievements is the creation of the A+Anthropologie line, which introduced plus size sizes to the chain’s clothing collection for the first time.



Savage x Fenty has both a women’s and a men’s collection.



“I am thrilled to be a part of the Savage x Fenty family,” Super told Vogue Business. ‘The brand is an important powerhouse in the lingerie and clothing industry. The unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusion and fearlessness is inspiring.”

bricks and purse

She joins Savage x Fenty as the brand looks to expand its reach beyond e-commerce by opening more brick-and-mortar stores. By early 2022, Fenty has planned to open seven stores in US cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Atlanta.