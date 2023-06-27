Rihanna stars in Louis Vuitton SS24 campaign

Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show was a star-studded fashion spectacle. We witnessed a show that effectively ushered in the next era of the house with the unveiling of the Spring/Summer (SS) 2024 collection. Next, the newly minted menswear artistic director’s takeover continues, including the official launch of his first, full SS24 campaign, starring none other than Rihanna.

We are shown three photographs and a video of 41 seconds. A woman also plays a leading role in the promotion of the SS24 men’s collection. Clear signal from Pharrell. This way he shows that you don’t need to put a gender on a collection. For example, Rihanna can dress just like her ‘husband’ and ‘baby daddy’ A$AP Rocky. At least you won’t hear us complaining, because Rihanna shines.

Louis Vuitton Men’s SS24 Collection with Rihanna by Pharrell Williams

The new campaign was shot by Keizo Kitajima and Martyn Sims. The images were first shown on a building in Paris before the catwalk at the brand’s opening night. It can be seen on Pharrell Williams’ Instagram.

So now, we have three official posters and a video. We take a look at a new look at the iconic Speedy bag inspired by New York City’s Canal Street, Pharrell’s place of entry into luxury. This latest iteration marks an evolution of the original Speedy.

Created by Gaston-Louis Vuitton in 1930, the original reflects LV’s signature-aesthetic along with the stylistic attitude of a Lower Manhattan street. The signature silhouette is believed to have been elevated to icon status in 1965 when Audrey Hepburn requested a smaller version to match her petite frame.

Taking advantage of Rihanna’s fame, the visuals highlight the polymorphisms during pregnancy, as she takes to the streets with different versions of the bag, a cup of coffee in hand. Here, as the brand says, RiRi becomes “a symbol of human empowerment and the quintessential everyday icon.”

View all of the campaign images from the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection in the gallery above and watch the official campaign video below.