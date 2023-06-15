Rihanna stars in Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton campaign

Rihanna wears a leather shirt emblazoned with a pixelated version of her growing brand’s iconic “damier check” baby bump clearly visible. Stylish and iconic, as we all know Rihanna by now pregnancy style Rocks like none other. The outfit is completed with Louis Vuitton’s signature handbag, with the iconic monogram on the arm, but in green, red, and yellow.

creative director pharrell williams

In February, the French luxury house announced that Pharrell Williams is the new creative director of Louis Vuitton men’s collections, succeeding the late designer Virgil Abloh. “Following our previous collaborations in 2004 and 2008 as our new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, I am delighted to welcome Pharrell back home,” said Pietro Beccari, President and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “Her creative vision, which extends beyond the world of fashion, will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton into a new and exciting chapter.”

Expectations are high and fashion enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see what the designer has in store for the brand after the unveiling of this special campaign. Pharrell will showcase his first collection for the brand on June 20 as part of the upcoming Paris Men’s Fashion Week. the formulas tell WWD The show will take place in the heart of Paris on the historic Pont Neuf – a bridge over the Seine and adjacent to Louis Vuitton’s headquarters.