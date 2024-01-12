Rihanna: The artist inspired Louis Vuitton for a vintage campaign!

For its campaign, Louis Vuitton chose a music star: Rihanna. She would be one of his inspirations!

As for his inspirations, Louis Vuitton thinks big. In fact, the French brand claims to have cast Rihanna as a model for its campaign video. MCE TV explains it to you from A to Z!

Rihanna: A star like no other

She is one of the most accomplished female artists in many years. Rihanna is continuously increasing her popularity among her fans.,

In fact, the singer even signed A grand year 2023, Yes, he has never stopped making records. Last August, the singer became the first female artist About 10 songs with over a billion streams on Spotify, just that !

but that’s not all ! His latest album “Anti” arrived a symbolic milestone Last December 29th. got it now Certified triple platinum disc and reached 300,000 sales in France, Not bad right?

Especially the big hits like Kiss It Better, Desperado, Love on the Brain and Work make up this album. Rihanna’s top titles!

The star also shared her favorite sounds of 2023, While appearing for the Fenty x Puma brand, the singer revealed her favorites for “Unavailable” by Davido and “Manike” by Tyler ICU. Eh yes!

It must be said that Rihanna’s fans are eagerly waiting for her return to music. While a new album is expected in 2024, it’s not the songs that the singer is talking about. In fact, She also inspired Louis Vuitton for the brand’s campaign video, MCE TV tells you more!

Director Martyn Sims says Rihanna holding wine glasses on the street was an early inspiration for the Louis Vuitton campaign. The campaign director told Complex that Rihanna’s style on and off the streets served as inspiration for the visual. pic.twitter.com/R9b7gguAQ2 – Complex (@complex) 9 January 2024

Louis Vuitton takes inspiration from the singer

Will Rihanna restart her career in the coming months? In any case, Rumors are rife about this possible comeback,

On December 11, Rapper Kalash conducted a question/answer session on Twitter, Then one of his fans asked him whether collaboration with rihanna Was possible. “I think it’s going to happen.”, then he announced. Enough to set the web on fire!

but for now, Rihanna is mainly present for other activities Outside of music. Eh yes!

Louis Vuitton’s director, Martine Sims, revealed a big reveal about the French brand’s campaign to Complex. In fact, She admitted to being inspired by Rihanna and her photos On the road, with a drink in hand.

“I was thinking about all these wonderful pictures of her walking down the street with a glass of wine.”, then he described. In this campaign, coffee has replaced the glass of wine. The reason? Rihanna is pregnant and Louis Vuitton directors then see him as a symbol of the people, just that !

It must be said that more and more stars are collaborating with or being inspired by Louis Vuitton. it was a few days ago Basketball player LeBron James who became the attraction of luxury brands,

Enough to allow Louis Vuitton to develop its influence a little more in the fashion world!