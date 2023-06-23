Rihanna wears sheer fishnet dress in Nice

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought, There’s no way I’m going to be shopping in the pregnancy department,” Rihanna told Vogue during her first pregnancy. “I’m sorry — grooming is a lot of fun. I’m not going to let go of that part because my body is changing.” Not only did she eschew maternity clothes, but she also redefined “appropriate” clothing for an expectant mom. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she continued. “This time should feel like a celebration. Because why would you hide your pregnancy?”

Rihanna is taking exactly the same approach to maternity style with her second pregnancy, wearing crop tops and sheer dresses that show off her beautiful, changing body. This maternity look is also classic Rihanna, who is famous for mixing new ready-to-wear with rare vintage fashions. given his passion for collection pieces By Jean Paul Gaultier, it’s no wonder she packed this look from the French designer for her trip to the south of France.